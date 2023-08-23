Stunning $4.79 Million River Oaks Home Across From Charming Pumpkin Park Brings a Century Old Oak Tree and New Build Perks

Another view to the front of 3628 Locke Lane in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

I have to applaud BOSSI Homes for the latest addition to its portfolio of sophisticated residences. First, kudos to the builder for preserving the massive century oak that practically centers the front yard at 3628 Locke Lane in River Oaks. Thumbs up for the primary closet, a spacious, well thought-out design, something that many builders miss. When you pay more than $4 million for a home, that generally means you have a huge wardrobe and your closet needs are beyond most builders’ imaginations.

Congrats to Clayton Katz of Compass who has the $4,799,500 listing that went up on HAR only last week.

The location alone is enviable as this impressive home is opposite from five-acre Pumpkin Park, officially named River Oaks Park. The neighboring green space makes up for the limited lot size of 7,875 square feet, which the builder has deftly managed for a house that measures in at 6,263 square feet itself.

The beauty of the River Oaks manse begins at the richly-paneled entrance which leads to the 23-foot high opening that frames the staircase, which has a view to the massive oak through two-story high windows. Windows are key to the home that is light-filled in part due to the custom steel and glass door system that opens the main living area to the patio.

Within that generous expanse there are five bedrooms (one a flex space), four bathrooms, two half baths, a catering kitchen with a second set of Miele appliances and a wine fridge, a large game room and a large laundry room.

The main kitchen with its wall of windows includes soft closing cabinets and drawers, under cabinet lighting and a walk-in pantry. The space opens to the dining area which features a wet bar with back-lit marble and wine storage.

The primary bedroom, located on the second floor, is a dream with those show-stopping closets plus the spa-suite bath which features dual wings centered by a spacious glass shower with dual shower heads. A full soaking tub also awaits. Attached is a separate office with a Miele coffee area.

This is one contemporary family home in River Oaks that we doubt will be on the market for long.

