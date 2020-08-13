Dramatic Woodlands Home Transformation and Staging Helps a Woman Fulfill Her Late Husband’s Wish

2020Charbonneau Interiors-8617-Edit
The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged bu Charbonneau Intreiors
Charbonneau, Bill Hughes
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8538-Edit
Watertree renovation in The Woodlands
The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8556-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8596-Edit
Chabonneau design in The Woodlands
Kitchen detail in the Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8644-Edit
One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8729-Edit
Chabonneau interiors
Waterstreet renovation, master bath
Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8706-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8789-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8828-Edit
charbonneau interiors
chabonneau
01
21

Furnishings for staging in the Watertree renovation are being auctioned off with a portion of proceeds dedicated to charities.

02
21

The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged by Charbonneau Interiors.

03
21

All furnishings in the Watertree Renovation are from the Charbonneau Studio collection, the firm's online home decor shop curated by the owner and her design team.

04
21

The dining room in the Watertree renovation project in The Woodlands is staged for the market. The house quickly sold.

05
21

The oversized quatrefoil statement mirror commands attention in the formal dining room.

06
21

The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.

07
21

A comfortable sitting area created by Charbonneau Interiors as staged decor for a home in The Woodlands.

08
21

The kitchen was gutted and completely rebuilt and redecorated to reflect a 21st century esthetic.

09
21

The bar stools in the kitchen come from the Chabonneau Studio Collection.

10
21

Kitchen detail in Bill Hughes' Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.

11
21

The pantry planning room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.

12
21

One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.

13
21

The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite.

14
21

Decorative detail in the master bedroom

15
21

The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite bathroom.

16
21

Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.

17
21

The fireplace is the focal point of the study which could double as an additional bedroom.

18
21

The second floor game room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.

19
21

Detail in the guest bathroom

20
21

Decorative details in the Waterstreet renovation project.

21
21

Builder Bill Hughes transformed the millwork into a showstopper with white paint that brightened the previously dark paneling.

2020Charbonneau Interiors-8617-Edit
The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged bu Charbonneau Intreiors
Charbonneau, Bill Hughes
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8538-Edit
Watertree renovation in The Woodlands
The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8556-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8596-Edit
Chabonneau design in The Woodlands
Kitchen detail in the Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8644-Edit
One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8729-Edit
Chabonneau interiors
Waterstreet renovation, master bath
Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8706-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8789-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8828-Edit
charbonneau interiors
chabonneau
Real Estate / Houses

Dramatic Woodlands Home Transformation and Staging Helps a Woman Fulfill Her Late Husband’s Wish

This Home Story is Really a Love Story

BY // 08.13.20
Furnishings for staging in the Watertree renovation are being auctioned off with a portion of proceeds dedicated to charities.
The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged by Charbonneau Interiors.
All furnishings in the Watertree Renovation are from the Charbonneau Studio collection, the firm's online home decor shop curated by the owner and her design team.
The dining room in the Watertree renovation project in The Woodlands is staged for the market. The house quickly sold.
The oversized quatrefoil statement mirror commands attention in the formal dining room.
The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.
A comfortable sitting area created by Charbonneau Interiors as staged decor for a home in The Woodlands.
The kitchen was gutted and completely rebuilt and redecorated to reflect a 21st century esthetic.
The bar stools in the kitchen come from the Chabonneau Studio Collection.
Kitchen detail in Bill Hughes' Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.
The pantry planning room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.
One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.
The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite.
Decorative detail in the master bedroom
The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite bathroom.
Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.
The fireplace is the focal point of the study which could double as an additional bedroom.
The second floor game room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.
Detail in the guest bathroom
Decorative details in the Waterstreet renovation project.
Builder Bill Hughes transformed the millwork into a showstopper with white paint that brightened the previously dark paneling.
1
21

Furnishings for staging in the Watertree renovation are being auctioned off with a portion of proceeds dedicated to charities.

2
21

The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged by Charbonneau Interiors.

3
21

All furnishings in the Watertree Renovation are from the Charbonneau Studio collection, the firm's online home decor shop curated by the owner and her design team.

4
21

The dining room in the Watertree renovation project in The Woodlands is staged for the market. The house quickly sold.

5
21

The oversized quatrefoil statement mirror commands attention in the formal dining room.

6
21

The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.

7
21

A comfortable sitting area created by Charbonneau Interiors as staged decor for a home in The Woodlands.

8
21

The kitchen was gutted and completely rebuilt and redecorated to reflect a 21st century esthetic.

9
21

The bar stools in the kitchen come from the Chabonneau Studio Collection.

10
21

Kitchen detail in Bill Hughes' Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.

11
21

The pantry planning room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.

12
21

One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.

13
21

The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite.

14
21

Decorative detail in the master bedroom

15
21

The oversized porch was enclosed to allow for an expanded master suite bathroom.

16
21

Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.

17
21

The fireplace is the focal point of the study which could double as an additional bedroom.

18
21

The second floor game room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.

19
21

Detail in the guest bathroom

20
21

Decorative details in the Waterstreet renovation project.

21
21

Builder Bill Hughes transformed the millwork into a showstopper with white paint that brightened the previously dark paneling.

When builder Bill Hughes and decorator Nancy Charbonneau joined forces to redevelop a 1980s house in The Woodlands into a stylish 21st century abode to go on the market, they never imagined that the project would develop into something of a love story with a charitable angle. No jumping ahead of the game: The love story was not between the builder and the decorator.

The Watertree Renovation Project, as it was billed, was a massive undertaking as one would imagine when updating a 40-year-old house. But Hughes, a custom builder, and Charbonneau, both with more than 20 years of experience in their respective fields, saw the potential and went to work to create a dwelling that would quickly attract an appreciative buyer.

Of course, the kitchen and the bathrooms had to be gutted as there is nothing quite as tiresome as the heavy design of the ’80s. In the kitchen, cabinetry, countertops, the island and the appliances were all replaced. All bathrooms were likewise updated with new plumbing fixtures, new tile and hardware.

Then there were the architectural changes. The back staircase was removed to open up the kitchen. A large covered porch was enclosed to expand both the family room and the the master bedroom, including adding a more suitable master closet. The dining room was converted into a pantry planning room with the addition of three sliding barn doors. A mudroom nook was added. The dark-stained wood throughout was painted white to spotlight the original millwork of the home.

2020Charbonneau Interiors-8644-Edit
The pantry planning room at the Waterstreet renovation in The Woodlands.

Staging the home for sale was Charbonneau’s task and she furnished each room in the soft contemporary palette that dominates much of today’s interior design. Lighting fixtures throughout the home were chosen from Visual Comfort. All furniture is from the Charbonneau Studio Collection, the firm’s online home decor shop curated by the owner and her design team at Charbonneau Interiors.

Now comes the romance. The Woodlands abode had been owned by the seller’s parents.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

“So he wanted to ensure the renovation and design was handled with care and reflected the qualities of ease and comfort that were associated with the original home,” Charbonneau says.

In the end, the house was bought by a woman who had recently lost her husband to ALS. Prior to his passing, he reconfirmed his longtime desire to buy her the house of her dreams and advised her not to let grief hold her back. And that is the love story. She found the Watertree home to be exactly what she wanted and made the happy purchase.

Since the buyer’s  move-in, Charbonneau Interiors has placed the staging contents in auction with a portion of proceeds going to local charities including a nonprofit that is dedicated to ALS research and patient services. The bidding takes place online. All items must be picked up locally in The Woodlands. The auction will be open until Friday, August 21st.

2020Charbonneau Interiors-8617-Edit
The Watertree renovation in The Woodlands, remodeled by Bill Hughes and fully staged bu Charbonneau Intreiors
Charbonneau, Bill Hughes
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8538-Edit
Watertree renovation in The Woodlands
The contemporary chandelier in the dining room is from Visual Comfort.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8556-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8596-Edit
Chabonneau design in The Woodlands
Kitchen detail in the Waterstreet renovation project in The Woodlands.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8644-Edit
One of three rolling barn doors installed as part of the renovation.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8729-Edit
Chabonneau interiors
Waterstreet renovation, master bath
Detail of the expanded master suite bathroom.
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8706-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8789-Edit
2020Charbonneau Interiors-8828-Edit
charbonneau interiors
chabonneau
The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1403 Michigan Avenue
Oak Cliff
FOR SALE

1403 Michigan Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$279,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
1403 Michigan Avenue
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X