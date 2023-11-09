Montrose’s New Seafood House Is an Austin Restaurant Favorite — Clark’s Turns a Former Auto Shop Into a Scene

Dishes at Clark's Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Patio of Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
The lobster roll — likely to be the menu’s most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)
01
05

An array of dishes served at the new Clark's Houston. The newly minted restaurant comes from Austin-based MML Hospitality, comprised of restaurateurs Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman, and hotelier Liz Lambert. (Photo by Justin Book)

02
05

The new Clark's Houston in a former automotive repair shop in Montrose. (Photo by Justin Book)

03
05

Don’t miss the crudo plate dressed in a wasabi vinaigrette with minced red onions, chives, and capers strewn atop ($25). (Photo by Justin Book)

04
05

Beneath the marigold yellow-and-white awning in the expansive outdoor space, crowds looking to see and be seen are seated on cushioned deck chairs like you might find on the QE2. (Photo by Justin Book)

05
05

The lobster roll — likely to be Clark's most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)

Dishes at Clark's Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
Patio of Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
The lobster roll — likely to be the menu’s most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)
Restaurants / Openings

Montrose’s New Seafood House Is an Austin Restaurant Favorite — Clark’s Turns a Former Auto Shop Into a Scene

Your First Look Restaurant Review

BY // 11.09.23
photography Justin Book
An array of dishes served at the new Clark's Houston. The newly minted restaurant comes from Austin-based MML Hospitality, comprised of restaurateurs Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman, and hotelier Liz Lambert. (Photo by Justin Book)
The new Clark's Houston in a former automotive repair shop in Montrose. (Photo by Justin Book)
Don’t miss the crudo plate dressed in a wasabi vinaigrette with minced red onions, chives, and capers strewn atop ($25). (Photo by Justin Book)
Beneath the marigold yellow-and-white awning in the expansive outdoor space, crowds looking to see and be seen are seated on cushioned deck chairs like you might find on the QE2. (Photo by Justin Book)
The lobster roll — likely to be Clark's most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)
1
5

An array of dishes served at the new Clark's Houston. The newly minted restaurant comes from Austin-based MML Hospitality, comprised of restaurateurs Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman, and hotelier Liz Lambert. (Photo by Justin Book)

2
5

The new Clark's Houston in a former automotive repair shop in Montrose. (Photo by Justin Book)

3
5

Don’t miss the crudo plate dressed in a wasabi vinaigrette with minced red onions, chives, and capers strewn atop ($25). (Photo by Justin Book)

4
5

Beneath the marigold yellow-and-white awning in the expansive outdoor space, crowds looking to see and be seen are seated on cushioned deck chairs like you might find on the QE2. (Photo by Justin Book)

5
5

The lobster roll — likely to be Clark's most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)

On those Houston fall afternoons when the weather more than cooperates, there may be no better place to be than dining al fresco at the new Clark’s Houston restaurant. The newly minted spot comes from Austin-based MML Hospitality, comprised of restaurateurs Larry McGuire, Tom Moorman and hotelier Liz Lambert. Collectively, this trio of proprietors is behind more than 15 restaurants with myriad cuisines.

The Clark’s Houston opening marks the high-profile group’s first foray into The Bayou City and the third iteration of MML Hospitality’s seafood-centered Clark’s Oyster Bar (the first opened in Austin, the second is in Aspen). Like the original restaurant in Austin, the Houston Clark’s — designed by Lambert McGuire Design, the architectural and design arm of the hospitality corporation — is built in a former automotive shop. This one’s in Montrose — and it’s the largest Clark’s of them all.

Clark’s Houston (Photo by Justin Book)
The new Clark’s Houston in a former automotive repair shop in Montrose. (Photo by Justin Book)

 Beneath the marigold yellow-and-white awning in the expansive outdoor space, crowds looking to see and be seen are seated on cushioned deck chairs like you might find on the QE2. Inside, a clean, crisp nautical theme takes hold, awash in white painted shiplap, porthole-shaped windows and mirrors, while navy-blue leather cushions line the generous banquettes. Photos of hobby fishermen posing with their best catch, as well as glamorous Hollywood beauties luxuriating seaside, decorate the walls of the intimate dining room, where wicker-shaded pendants defuse the light after dark.

The dining room vibrates with high energy, care of executive chef Grant Harbart’s open-style kitchen, while an adjacent marble-topped oyster bar features a 280-gallon Takashi Amano-inspired aquascape.

Clark’s is billed as a seafood house that serves up the classics from New England to San Francisco, with service throughout the day into night. You’ll find oysters that formerly swam in the briny waters on the East and West coasts, as well as Gulf Coast-sourced seafood and seasonal catches bought in from elsewhere. Start with fresh oysters or clams with the traditional accompaniments ($4 each), or meander down the menu and don’t miss the crudo plate dressed in a wasabi vinaigrette with minced red onions, chives and capers strewn atop ($25).

Clark’s crab or shrimp Louis is a straightforward one served with either protein (in my case, a copious quantity of lump crabmeat) and crisp chopped iceberg lettuce, all beneath a layer of creamy Thousand Island dressing ($28).

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris
  • Akris
  • Akris

Although I proudly call myself a Texan, I was born on the East Coast and spent my formative years in New England, where I ate my fair share of the famed cream-laden New England clam chowder. Often made with quahog or cherrystone clams, it admittedly can be a rather heavy, bland-tasting soup. But here, the kitchen has transformed the hearty potato, celery and clam soup studded with bacon to a richly flavored one. It is brought to the table with a fresh bouquet of chopped fine herbs and traditional oyster crackers, as well as a welcome zing of Tabasco sauce swirled atop ($15).

At lunch, you’ll find sandwiches added to the lengthy menu. The tuna fish version is enlivened with a generous pinch of lemon zest added to the green olive and parsley vinaigrette. Harbart piles it between two slices of baked-in-house sourdough bread with a smear of aioli, bibb lettuce leaves and tomato ($18).

The lobster roll — likely to be the menu’s most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)
The lobster roll — likely to be Clark’s most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39). (Photo by Justin Book)

Seafood specialties include the not-to-be-missed oak-grilled Spanish octopus. The smoke of oak wood permeates its flesh before it’s sliced and served with dollops of bay-leaf-infused aioli ($23). The lobster roll — likely to be the menu’s most Instagrammable dish — is built on a cushy buttered and toasted bun, the meat brushed with drawn butter, layered with bibb lettuce, accented with lemon aioli, and served with a pile of crisp, matchstick-thin French fries ($39).

The catch of the day can include pan-seared Maine scallops ($44), wild-caught striped bass ($36), Texas Gulf redfish on the half-shell ($39), Florida tilefish ($46) and ahi tuna a la plancha ($48). All are served with a variety of sauces such as roasted garlic and herb butter, smoked paprika vinaigrette and red chimichurri. I tried the latter, which is made with the addition of red bell peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.

Desserts — the relatable, homespun sort — are made in-house by pastry chef Lindsay Garza. The salted butterscotch pot de crème is an unctuous pudding topped with whipped crème fraiche and two crisp macadamia nut lace cookies ($12). Get a jolt with Garza’s take on affogato. This is a warm espresso served in a tiny pitcher is poured over scoops of brandied vanilla ice cream, with a crunchy chocolate shortbread cookie by its side ($10).

Garza’s version of Key lime pie is a tart built upon a graham-cracker crust, topped with toasted shreds of coconut and a meringue that’s torched before serving ($12).

Clark’s Houston can be found at 3807 Montrose Boulevard. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 1o pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X