The dining room at The Woodlands mansion at 2 Electra Circle seats up to 10 people and overlooks the Jack Nicklaus course at Carlton Woods.

2 Electra Circle is on the market for $5,350,000.

The grand entrance to 2 Electra Circle.

As you enter, admire the recent upgrades and fresh design elements.

The formal dining room with stone groin vault ceilings and custom-made chandeliers.

Wooden beams and warm-white marble counters perfectly complement the kitchen aesthetic.

The open concept living space enjoys views of the amazing backyard.

This house offers indoor-outdoor living at its finest, with an outdoor kitchen and seating area beside the pool.

The library is the perfect spot for a moment of peace and quiet.

The pool was installed in 2021 and is ideal for evening dips.

Watch over the fairways as you relax by the fire pit.

Real Estate / Mansions

A Must-See $5.35 Million Woodlands Mansion — Jauregui Design and Carlton Woods Golf Perks Beckon at 2 Electra Circle

Get a Closer Look at a Statement House

BY // 06.19.23
The dining room at The Woodlands mansion at 2 Electra Circle seats up to 10 people and overlooks the Jack Nicklaus course at Carlton Woods.

2 Electra Circle is on the market for $5,350,000.

The grand entrance to 2 Electra Circle.

As you enter, admire the recent upgrades and fresh design elements.

The formal dining room with stone groin vault ceilings and custom-made chandeliers.

Wooden beams and warm-white marble counters perfectly complement the kitchen aesthetic.

The open concept living space enjoys views of the amazing backyard.

This house offers indoor-outdoor living at its finest, with an outdoor kitchen and seating area beside the pool.

The library is the perfect spot for a moment of peace and quiet.

The pool was installed in 2021 and is ideal for evening dips.

Watch over the fairways as you relax by the fire pit.

The creative talent of Jauregui, the architecture, design and construction firm based in Houston and Austin, knows no bounds. It shines through every inch of 2 Electra Circle, a mansion in The Woodlands that is sure to be one of the hottest houses on the market this summer.

An opportunity to own a home like this comes along rarely in the coveted Carlton Woods neighborhood, renowned for its golf wonders and more.

The grand entrance to 2 Electra Circle shows this is a mansion in The Woodlands that knows how to make a statement.
Let’s get to the specifics.

This Woodlands mansion boasts five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a resort-style swimming pool. The private estate is spread over a 1.21 acre lot, surrounded by mature woodland, and the house itself measures in at a whopping 9,994 square feet.

It’s on the market with an asking price of $5,350,000 and the listing agent is Brian Schweiker from RE/Max The Woodlands & Spring.

The grandeur of this property makes a statement from the moment you enter. Drive through the porte-cochère and you will be welcomed by an intricate wrought-iron arched front door.

Features of the formal sitting room in this Woodlands mansion include stone groin vault ceilings and custom-made chandeliers.
The two-story-high entryway has soaring ceilings, and you’ll notice the first of several impressive custom chandeliers. A sweeping stone staircase leads to the second floor, where you’ll find the bedrooms, media room and library.

But this Woodlands mansion almost plays out like a sprawling one-story abode too. The open plan includes a spacious luxurious chef’s kitchen with eye-catching dual Capraia Marble counters, a butler’s pantry and a cozy breakfast nook. The living room is framed by large windows and attractive wooden beams, providing dramatic looks out onto the pool and outdoor patio space.

Other notable rooms include a gorgeous dining room overlooking the serene pond to the front. With plenty of spaces to escape to throughout the manor, including a quaint library room with spectacular arched windows (and, a secret room), this could be your very own tranquil retreat. There is also a cinema room with wet bar and Kaleidoscope sound system, a home gym and a wine grotto.

The swimming pool looks over the fairways of the Jack Nicklaus course at Carlton Woods.
The outdoor area is another impressive feature of this impeccably designed house. The swimming pool measures 50 feet by 20 feet and was recently installed in 2021. It perfectly complements the house with its sleek, modern design.

The outdoor kitchen brings a Blaze grill, sink, refrigerator and storage, perfect for warm nights by the pool.

The backyard provides easy access to the Carlton Woods Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and the clubhouse. You can just stroll over to make your tee time. This would be the perfect property for any golf nut.

Want a closer look at 2 Electra Circle? Click thru the photo gallery above this story. Or contact Brian Schweiker from RE/Max The Woodlands & Spring to tour The Woodlands mansion or get more information.

