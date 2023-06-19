Family-Owned Bailey Connor Catering Is Responsible for Houston’s Most Elite Events

Although the catering team is well-equipped to execute lavish, Texas-sized events, the team also relishes in more intimate affairs, even in private residences. (Photo by Two Pair Photography)

When it comes to weddings, social events, and Texas-sized soirees, Houston is no stranger to decadence and over-the-top. If you’ve been to a catered event in Houston, or the surrounding area, over the last three decades, chances are you’ve enjoyed the culinary delights of Bailey Connor Catering.

Family-owned by Marsha Millstid, Tessa Yates, and Executive Chef Timothy Powers (mom, daughter, and son), the powerhouse group touts a roster of offerings. The team can deliver — from catering and bar services to event planning and even procuring rentals, decor, florals, lighting, and beyond. The three owners, along with their staff, ensure flawless execution attending to every detail.

“We thrive on being a family team of creators, innovators, and most importantly collaborators,” Millstid says. “The connection we make with our clients drives us every day to do what we do. There is nothing like a completed event when our clients are over the moon with how they felt that evening. We are truly in the business of joy and celebration.”

Bailey Connor is proud of their butler-style, European standard of service, not to mention the internationally trained and renowned culinary lineup that boasts new flavors, while honoring an elevated approach to traditional cuisines. Chef Powers is known among Houston as a genuine storyteller with his culinary offerings, and his famous recipes and menus that reflect his clients’ visions. They boast their own classically trained pastry chef, crafting fresh patisseries, custom cakes and more, created for the most sophisticated palates.

Some of the most notable events Bailey Connor Catering has produced include Clay Walker’s MS Benefit Concert, the Bryan Museum’s Annual Gala featuring Trini Mendenhall of Fiesta and Billy Gibbons – ZZ Top. This is in addition to executing an absolute vision when it comes to – quite literally – the Super Bowl of events: Super Bowl XXXVII and LI.

And most recently, the Bailey Connor Catering team was behind everything from the menu to the ambiance for Season 19’s The Voice contestant’s wedding: John Holiday and DeMario Adams.

And the family trio is often tapped for corporate and social events including working with esteemed clients like Arca Continental Southwest Beverages, Aston Martin, Highland Homes, Lamborghini, Perry Homes, Porsche, Regal Theaters, and Shea Homes. With a roster like this, it is evident that Bailey Connor knows a thing or two about sophisticated and elevated events.

While the catering team is well-equipped to execute lavish, Texas-sized events, the team also relishes in more intimate affairs, even in private residences. Over the last 30-plus years, the Bailey Connor team has served as the catering go-to for homes in Bunker Hill Village, The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks, and Downtown Houston.

“Whether we are catering an event for 50 people or 500 people, we want every single guest to feel like this is the most special event they’ve attended,” Millstid says. “We pride ourselves on our solid attention to detail and bringing our client’s visions to life from the event aesthetics to the decadent, signature menu selections.”

“Come for a private dinner experience with us. We’ll make you feel right at home,” Millstid says.