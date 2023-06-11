5 Stunning Private Pools In The Woodlands — Backyard Oasis Retreats Are a Way of Life In This Township

19 Flagstone Path is on the market at $895,000 and offers an amazing space for family fun.

A truly impressive outdoor pool could be considered the ultimate amenity in any high-end home search. Such a private pool brings you a resort-style experience without ever having to leave your home. It also makes for a perfect place to host friends and family and actually enjoy Texas’ hot — and sometimes sweltering — weather.

Yes, having a showcase pool is a serious life goal.

Whether you’re looking to recreate a tropical vacation in your backyard, find a sleek contemporary design for your next pool, or simply admire some gorgeous properties from afar, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 5 Great Home Pools In The Woodlands that come with properties on the market right now:

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Point

Home Listing Price: $2,250,000

The Important Numbers: 2009 (year built), 7,500 square feet, six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms

With almost two acres of beautiful landscaping, 90 S Tranquil Path boasts one of the most luxurious outdoor pools currently on The Woodlands real estate market this summer. Its stylish design, with water features and fountains, makes it a stunning spot for embracing warm Texas afternoons. There’s even a covered patio and summer kitchen for breaks in the shade.

Listing agent: Beth Ferester, Corcoran Ferester Realty

Neighborhood: Sterling Ridge

Home Listing Price: $1,998,700

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 6,152 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

This waterfront gem, overlooking the serene Player Bend Pond, is certainly a covetable property for anyone who loves to spend time outside. You can glide smoothly into the exceptional outdoor pool. It’s a beach entry pool, so there’s no need for unsightly ladders or steps. The infinity-edge spa brings this Woodlands home’s outdoor perks to another level.

A summer kitchen with a covered patio and a basketball court makes this house a serious contender for best backyard in The Woodlands.

Listing agent: Michael Seder, RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: The Woodlands Reserve

Price: $3,190,000

The Important Numbers: 2016 (year built), 6,636 square feet, six to seven bedrooms, seven full and one half bathrooms

After undergoing a recent remodel, this beautiful estate tucked within the private gated community of The Woodlands Reserve is exquisite inside and out. There are multiple patio areas to admire the gorgeous backyard, a space the current owner has prioritized with tasteful landscaping updates.

This Woodlands pool looks beautiful day or night with a classic design, minimalist lighting and a relaxing jacuzzi spa as an added bonus.

Listing agent: Susan Stahley, Walzel Properties – Spring

Neighborhood: Cochran’s Crossing

Price: $895,000

The Important Numbers: 1997 (year built), 3,702 square feet, five bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms

If you’re looking for a good Woodlands home with a pool for actual swimming, this one could be it. The backyard at 19 Flagstone Path feels like a tropical oasis. Situated in a quiet, yet prestigious neighborhood, this is a home built for pure enjoyment, with brightly colorful plants, sunny spots for lounging and covered areas for entertaining friends into the evening.

Listing agent: Mark Fuller, SWRE

Neighborhood: Cochran’s Crossing

Price: $1,200,000

The Important Numbers: 1998 (year built), 4,110 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

This glamorous John Post custom home is one of the more unique houses in The Woodlands on the market right now. This true backyard haven offers a quiet place to relax and unwind with pool, waterfalls and a spa overlooking the picturesque sixth hole of the Palmer Golf Course at The Woodlands Country Club. You can watch over the incredible view from several living spaces inside the house too.

Listing agent: Feng Liu, Walzel Properties