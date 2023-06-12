Houston Dog Lovers and Their Furry BFFs Mingle as Citizens For Animal Protection Builds Buzz for Its Celebrity PAWS Gala

Hershey's Kisses with pet images at the Citizens for Animal Protection launch party (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Bubbles & Bourbon Tasting

Where: The Arrangement on Post Oak Boulevard

PC Moment: Perhaps the highlight of this energized Houston gathering was announcement that longtime supporters Gloria and Frank Meszaros, owners of West Houston Subaru, were contributing outright a 2024 Subura Outback for the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws gala, which is scheduled for November 18 at The Post Oak Hotel. For many others among the throng of 200 friends of four-legged critters, the highlight might have been perusing the collection of rustic furniture and decor that The Arrangement is noted for, though.

The evening served a twofold purpose — introducing the 2023 gala honorees and collecting the special bottles of bourbon and champagne for the Citizens for Animal Protection gala’s Bourbon & Bubbles Pull. Theme of the always-popular gala is “Mission: Pawsible” this year, with the night to be chaired by Christine Johnson and Jody Merritt.

Cheers greeted the gala honorees, many of whom were accompanied by their pets, as they were introduced. Taking bows were Carson Brown, Dr. John Cangelosi and Natasha “Tosh” Minor, Angela Hernandez, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Brigitte Kalai, Sharron Melton, Sarah Pepper, Dr. Roxy Riefkohl, Morgan and Kenny Webster, and Rebecca and Anthony Yanez.

Among the pooches escorted by their BFFs were Piper with Carson Brown and Olive Marie and Ruby accompanied by Greg Cook and Dr. Roxy Riefkohl.

Citizens for Animal Protection is celebrating its 51st year of caring for pets in need through sheltering, adoption, humane education, spay/neuter services, low-cost wellness and community outreach.

PC Seen: CAP executive director Sandi Mercado, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Meghan Cornelius and Clint Conroy, CAP executive director emeritus Kappy Muenzer, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Helen Bow, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Dan D’ Armond, Linda and Tom Ewing, Carol Sawyer, Anna Kaplan, and Cynthia Wolff.

Jumping Into the Houston Doghouse

Beginning July 19th and continuing through July 23rd, Houstonians are invited to NRG Arena to see the most PAWsome doghouses at the 19th annual PAWchitecure Dog House Competition & Auction at the Houston World Series of Dog Shows. Citizens for Animal Protection will be bringing together teams of individuals, businesses and organizations to build one-of-a-kind doghouses for competition and auction in a creative fundraising endeavor.