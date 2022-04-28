Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best French Restaurants in Dallas — Bishop Arts, Uptown, Lower Greenville, and More Great Spots

Where To Indulge in Soufflés, Steak Frites, Duck Confit, and Fine Wine

BY // 04.28.22
French food may not be the most prominent kind of cuisine in Dallas, but the city does have a good variety of authentic spots to explore if you’re looking. You can find a romantic date night spot in an unassuming Lower Greenville space or a trendy, Francophile-friendly concept with crawfish beignets in Bishop Arts.

From soufflé-focused restaurants to neighborhood bistros, these are the 10 best French restaurants in Dallas.

Boulevardier

Bishop Arts

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Boulevardier Dallas French Restaurants

Boulevardier is a French restaurant in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

A French-inspired, neighborhood bistro in Bishop Arts, this trendy spot has been around since 2012. Offering authentic bites like grilled baby octopus, crawfish beignets, and crispy duck leg confit, Boulevardier is a culinary adventure in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Also don’t miss the steak frites and crème brûlée for dessert.

rise nº1

Northwest Dallas

5360 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 220
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

Website

rise souffle - 10 best restaurants in Dallas

rise nº1 is a French restaurant known for its sweet and savory soufflés. (Courtesy)

An intimate soufflé restaurant and wine bar in Inwood Village, rise nº1 is one of the most popular spots for French cuisine in Dallas (and a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush). The bistro offers savory and sweet soufflé options, including the popular truffle-infused mushroom and a decadent chocolate dish. One must always begin their meal at rise nº1 though with the marshmallow soup — the bistro’s signature tomato soup with goat cheese “marshmallows.”

Mercat Bistro

Uptown

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

Mercat Bistro is a favorite French restaurant for brunch and dinner in the Harwood District.

One of several new dining concepts in the rapidly developing Harwood District, this French bistro stands out for its ability to transport you to another world. Favorites at the spot include filet au poivre steak frites, pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, and moules frites. Also, don’t forget to start with the shishito peppers or ricotta and honey.

Toulouse Café and Bar

Knox-Henderson

3314 Knox Street
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Toulouse French Restaurants Dallas

Try the popular frog legs with garlic, capers, olives, and more at Toulouse. (Courtesy)

A French-influenced Belgian restaurant, this Texas-based concept offers some great cuisine. At the Knox Street location, you’ll find bites like escargots, frog legs, dover sole, and squid ink pasta. If you’re not as adventurous, Toulouse has more familiar options like a burger, lobster roll, or steak frites.

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Lower Greenville

3020 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

St. Martin’s French Restaurants Dallas

St. Martin's Wine Bar is one of the most romantic French restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of OpenTable)

An unassuming bistro in Lower Greenville, this French restaurant is one of the best in Dallas. With a low-lit and romantic interior, St. Martin is the perfect place for an anniversary or celebration. A live piano bar accompanies dinner, which consists of favorite dishes like the signature champagne brie soup, filet of sole, and boeuf bourgignon.

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

North Dallas

19009 Preston Road, Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

Website

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

Lavendou Bistro Provincial offers authentic French food like steamed mussels in North Dallas. (Courtesy)

Since 1996, this authentic French restaurant has been serving seafood, steak, duck, and soufflés in North Dallas. The interior feels as if you’ve been transported to the French countryside with brick walls and bistro tables. Popular dishes on the menu include French onion soup, rack of lamb, and veal medallions with wild mushrooms. Don’t forget to order a soufflé for dessert.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

One of Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau’s three Knox Street spots (Up on Knox and Georgie are the other two), Le Bilboquet Dallas is a spin-off of the New York City favorite. Known for its French wine, crab and avocado salad, and Cajun chicken, “Le Bib” (as the locals call it) makes it easy to post up with a glass of champagne and pretend you’re in Europe.

RM 12:20 Bistro

Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75238  |  Map

 

Website

RM 12:20 Bistro French Restaurants Dallas

RM 12:20 Bistro offers a spinach ravioli on its French-focused menu. (Courtesy)

This Lake Highlands French bistro was founded by executive chef Erin Willis in 2019. The cozy spot in Lakeside Village Shopping Center serves dinner, and brunch on Sundays only. The dinner menu includes authentic French dishes like twice baked gruyere soufflé, chicken paillard, and loup en croute (salmon, shrimp, and spinach mousse in puff pastry).

Cadot Restaurant

North Dallas

1811 Preston Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

Website

Cadot French Restaurants Dallas

Cadot is a classic French restaurant in North Dallas. (Courtesy)

This North Dallas spot is known for its elegant French cuisine cooked up by chef Jean-Marie Cadot, a Paris-native. On the menu, you’ll find everything from fois gras to escargot, but the stand-out items include the sea bass, crab cake, and filet mignon.

Parigi

Oak Lawn

3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-0295

Website

Parigi

The chef's burger of the day is a favorite dish at Parigi. (Courtesy)

A neighborhood bistro in Oak Lawn, this French-inspired restaurant was opened by chef-owner Janice Provost in 2002. The popular spot offers a mix of French, American, and Italian cuisine including its famous deconstructed Cali roll, chef’s burger of the day, and Mr. Jordan’s veal milanese. It also has an outdoor patio out front for a charming, al fresco atmosphere with string lights.

