Dallas Private Wine Club 55 Seventy Expands With New Dining Offerings

The menu at 55 Seventy continues to expand with the addition of the new restaurant.

When everything was shutting down in 2020, Tommy Shuey was just getting started on a new concept in Dallas. It was during this unprecedented time that he and his wife found inspiration for 55 Seventy, the social club in the heart of Preston Center that’s now celebrating two years of uniting residents over food, wine, and community.

“During COVID, my wife and I were looking for a place to go where we could hang out and store our wine,” says Shuey. “All the options we found didn’t have food or were out of the way. Thus, we decided to make our own. We wanted to create a local place that was upscale and still offered a level of service you’d expect from a traditional restaurant but also offered wine storage.”

Hence, 55 Seventy was born. Named for the ideal conditions for storing wine — 55 degrees and 70 percent humidity — the club was the first in Dallas to do wine storage while offering full food, cocktails, and elevated service. Its luxury wine storage is the premier facility in the country, and members can enjoy their own collection in the club without a corkage fee. Members also partake in an exclusive Wine Brokerage service, providing access to boutique, rare, and allocated wines while also benefiting from the club’s full-service sommelier concierge.

And the concept is expanding.

55 Seventy’s recent expansion added 4,000 square feet to its footprint, giving the club a larger kitchen that has allowed it to dramatically increase its food service/dining experience and add 22 more walk-in cellars and event space. Led by led by Chef Josh Sutcliff, the menu itself has already benefited from the transformation with the additions of sushi, a hot breakfast menu, new entrees on both the dinner and lunch menus and more.

Shuey and team work around the clock to bring more than 150 engaging experiences to members each year, including wine tastings, mahjong, bingo, wine dinners, guest chef dinners, cooking classes, and more.

“We’re a private club not to exclude people, but to be able to offer these intimate experiences to people that you just can’t offer in a restaurant setting,” says Shuey. “In a restaurant, you’re focused on how many people you can serve as fast as you can. That’s not our model. We’re a full-blown social club focused on food and wine. We’re creating community around this, and that’s what’s at the heart of 55 Seventy.”