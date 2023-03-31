It doesn’t take long to grasp the club-centric lay of the land in the city. From Dallas Country Club and its decade-plus waiting list to the tony retreats of Park House and Dallas Petroleum Club, the exclusivity earned through money — and, crucially, connection — is well known. But the world of private clubs in Dallas is vast, with some of the most interesting membership opportunities centered on a particular niche or common interest. These lesser known country club alternatives cultivate intimate communities of like-minded members across the city.

The Crescent Club

Situated at the top of the luxurious Hotel Crescent Court in Uptown, the Crescent Club has long offered a lavish reprieve, fine dining, and killer views of downtown Dallas.

But after the property’s $33 million facelift in 2018, the biggest current draw may be The Crescent Club’s wellness membership (with monthly dues of $245 if over 35), which includes full access to the Crescent’s high-tech fitness center, complimentary fitness classes, discounted spa rates, and access to the hotel’s luxurious outdoor pool. That being said, dinner or drinks in the Main Dining Room are a true Dallas treat if you can snag a reservation or attend an event.

Biggest Member Perks: The customizable memberships can be tailored to dining or wellness, but they’ll all include an eternal excuse to visit the luxurious Uptown hotel any day of the week.

Tei-An

In addition to being one of the most reliably fantastic restaurants in the city for over a decade, Tei-An is also home to a small but lively private club (there are just over 100 members) of local and international regulars. Members gain exclusive seats at the bar and a private room to enjoy chef Teiichi Sakurai’s masterful omakase, along with greater reservation and parking ease. But the greatest perk of all may be the rooftop lounge, with late-night hours and killer views from the Dallas Arts District. However, you won’t find much information about submitting an application online — the private membership is invite-only.

Biggest Member Perks: A killer outdoor patio to keep the party going into the morning hours — and great sushi of course.

Le Sol House

Taylor Madison has quietly been building a community of cool out her dreamy, vintage-filled Oak Cliff bungalow (aka Le Sol House) for a few years now, hosting new moon circles, sexual wellness retreats, intimate concerts, and killer parties (with the occasional appearance from Leon Bridges).

Last fall, founder Taylor Madison launched a membership program, a natural next step with exclusive access to events, a weekly workspace, and Le Sol House’s upcoming sister property, Château Le Sol, opening with gardens, dining, and a pool in June 2023.

Biggest Member Perks: A 20% discount on events and classes, as well as access to the strictly member–only Château Le Sol.

T Bar M Racquet Club

Since opening off Preston Road and Dilbeck Lane in 1972, the private racquet club has earned a prestigious reputation for its top-tier staff and killer tennis academy, but despite its devoted membership, T Bar M isn’t widely known around the Dallas area.

That may change in the coming years when WoodHouse, the hospitality firm behind Park House in Highland Park Village, begins their slick $70 million renovation of the 13-acre campus, adding restaurants, a spa, a resort-style swimming pool (complete with poolside margarita bar), and a brand new 20,000-square-foot clubhouse designed by lauded Texas architects Lake | Flato. Or perhaps the tennis-centric club will remain a hidden North Dallas treasure reserved for those in the know. Only time and several phases of renovations will tell.

Biggest Member Perks: Access to the club’s top-tier staff of pros and the promise of WoodHouse’s elevated makeover.

Maplewood

The by-invitation-only membership to the relatively new Maplewood, aptly named based on its convenient location at Maple and Inwood Road, is designed to offer a socially-focused country club alternative. The stylish club and its outdoor patio cater to a small but tightly-knit group with tastings, live music, holiday parties, and the occasional Casino Night.

Biggest Member Perks: A sense of community and a stylish place to grab a drink.

The Park City Club

Fine dining and phenomenal views are the two tenets of the Park City Club, which hosts wedding receptions and corporate events perched atop Sherry Lane Place neighboring the Plaza at Preston Center — a perfect fulcrum point for Highland Park and University Park.

Membership at the Park City Club, established in 1984, is especially attractive to professionals (there’s a due reduction for corporate memberships) and includes access to private meeting rooms, reciprocity with more than 200 clubs (including the Palmetto Club in South Carolina and the Briar Club in Houston) weekly entertainment, quarterly wine dinners, and access to golf, tennis, and swimming the club’s partnerships within the community.

Biggest Member Perk: An opportunity to play golf and tennis without going the country club route.

Dallas Bourbon Club

True to its name, the club was created to be a premier haven for bourbon enthusiasts. Though it launched in 2013, the Dallas Bourbon Club didn’t begin seeing true success until 2017, when it was transitioned into a 501c3 nonprofit with a renewed focus on giving back to the Dallas community. But for those looking to join the intimate group for regular tastings and annual field trips, arm yourself with patience — as of last year, there were reportedly about 150 members of the Dallas Bourbon Club, with about 3,000 hopefuls on the waiting list.

Biggest Member Perk: Feel-good bourbon.