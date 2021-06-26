Beloved Houston Restaurant and Supper Club Return From a Fire Forced Closure — the Bar Fun and Live Music is Back

Turner's, located on street level beneath The Annie Cafe, was unharmed in the fire but the shared kitchen is forcing its closure for several weeks.

The action at The Annie Café & Bar resumes on Saturday, following recovery from a kitchen fire.

The action at The Annie Café & Bar resumes on Saturday, following recovery from a kitchen fire.

Beginning Saturday, chef extraordinaire Robert del Grande and his team will be back overseeing the kitchen that serves both The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s, both of which were closed due to a kitchen fire in mid-May. Doors open on both at 4 pm. And owner Ben Berg can relax.

Full menus return. Bar action resumes. And in Turner’s the live music for diners is back. Pianist Barry Sames will hit the ivories from 6 to 9 pm and be joined by singer Kim Prevost, who is set to take the musical spotlight from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Fans of The Annie can rejoice. Annie Tortilla Soup and that delish Chicken Fried Texas Waygu are back as well. And so is schmoozing in the bar or on the popular patio.

The Berg Hospitality crew recalls and triumphs the quick response to the emergency fire call by the Houston Fire Department and their handiwork at saving the dining rooms from any serious damage other than water damage.

With that dedication in mind, restaurateur Berg is partnering with the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association for the official reopening celebration at The Annie Café & Bar on this Tuesday, June 29th from 5 to 9 pm. Details are in the works as Berg Hospitality just got permits to turn the gas back on.