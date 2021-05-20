The Annie Café & Bar
Turner’s
Ben Berg
01
03

Interiors of the Annie Café & Bar were unharmed by the kitchen fire but duct damage will require several weeks of work forcing closure of the popular restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

02
03

Turner's, located on street level beneath The Annie Cafe, was unharmed in the fire but the shared kitchen is forcing its closure for several weeks.

03
03

Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality, has fingers crossed that repairs from the kitchen fire at The Annie Café & Bar will not take long. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

The Annie Café & Bar
Turner’s
Ben Berg
Restaurants / Closings

Kitchen Fire Closes a Popular Post Oak Restaurant and its Sister Supper Club — The Annie Must Take a Break

Ben Berg Hopes to Reopen Quickly

BY // 05.20.21
Interiors of the Annie Café & Bar were unharmed by the kitchen fire but duct damage will require several weeks of work forcing closure of the popular restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Turner's, located on street level beneath The Annie Cafe, was unharmed in the fire but the shared kitchen is forcing its closure for several weeks.
Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality, has fingers crossed that repairs from the kitchen fire at The Annie Café & Bar will not take long. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
1
3

Interiors of the Annie Café & Bar were unharmed by the kitchen fire but duct damage will require several weeks of work forcing closure of the popular restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

2
3

Turner's, located on street level beneath The Annie Cafe, was unharmed in the fire but the shared kitchen is forcing its closure for several weeks.

3
3

Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality, has fingers crossed that repairs from the kitchen fire at The Annie Café & Bar will not take long. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

“The punches just keep coming,” a bummed Ben Berg tells PaperCity, the day after a fire in the ducts of his Annie Café & Bar kitchen has closed both the Galleria area hotspot as well as Turner’s, the chic ground floor supper club that shares the Annie Café kitchen.

It was 11:45 Wednesday morning when the kitchen sprinklers began spewing and shortly thereafter that seven firetrucks arrived. Birthday lunches and the two-martini confabs were called to a halt. The entire building at 1800 Post Oak Boulevard had to be temporarily closed.

Sad news. No Annie Tortilla Soup or Chicken Fried Texas Waygu. No schmoozing in the bar or on the popular patio.Who knows for how many weeks.

“I hope it’s only three for four weeks,” Berg says. “We have to redo a lot of duct work and the problem with that is the inspections.”

Luckily, the fire was limited to the kitchen and the only water damage suffered in the Annie Café was overflow from the kitchen sprinklers. Turner’s was not affected by the fire, but Berg explains, the restaurants share the kitchen. No kitchen, no romantic dinners in the cozy Turner’s.

The founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality is concerned for those who have upcoming reservations for special events in the two properties. Those include at least one wedding rehearsal and one charity dinner.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

“The problem is, people want Del Grande’s (executive chef Robert Del Grande) food,” Berg says.

Turner’s Houston (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
The sophisticated, intimate atmosphere of Turner’s welcomes diners for over-the-top romantic luncheons in Houston’s Uptown District. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

In a statement released Thursday morning, the restaurant tycoon notes: “It pains us to have to cancel all of the reservations and private events, and we are currently contacting all guests and trying to relocate the private parties as we speak. I would like to personally thank the Four Seasons Hotel and Brennan’s for already stepping up and helping us accommodate some of these private parties.”

“I’ve had some great people help us,” Berg tells PaperCity.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1617 Woodhead
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1617 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Doke
This property is listed by: Kate Doke (713) 205-7246 Email Realtor
1617 Woodhead
3755 Darcus
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3755 Darcus
Southside Place, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3755 Darcus
2207 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 858-7170 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
135 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

135 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Porchey
This property is listed by: Jennifer Porchey (281) 785-1078 Email Realtor
135 Hickory Ridge
3930 W Main
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

3930 W Main
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3930 W Main
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
5401 Fairdale
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X