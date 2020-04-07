James Beard Award Winning Chef Jumps Into Houston’s Food Truck Scene With an Elegant Mobile Restaurant

All hands on deck, Kim Stitham and Sam Governale for Berg Hospitality's Drive Through Barbecue fundraiser at B&B Butchers on Washington Avenue. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The three amigos of The Annie Café & Bar — Sam Governale, Chef Robert Del Grande, Ben Berg — celebrating at the opening. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chef Robert Del Grande will be offering some of his classic dishes at The Annie Café and Bar food truck, which will be parked at the restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

Fasten your seatbelts food truck fans and fine dining aficionados, Berg Hospitality Group is raising the bar on the city’s food truck scene by introducing The Annie Café & Bar on wheels, which is set to debut in a pop-up Thursday afternoon in front of the restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard.

This is not your Sticky’s Chicken, The Waffle Bus or Eatsie Boys genre of the food truck. The elegant, all white truck will feature classic dishes from the vaunted repertoire of James Beard Award winning chef Robert Del Grande. While The Annie Café‘s executive chef will be at the grill, general manager and popular figure Sam Governale will be on the scene ensuring that all safety and health guidelines are in order.

“Honestly, I never imagined I would be cooking out of a food truck, but Ben (Berg) already had the truck so we thought it was the perfect solution to the current COVID crisis and restaurant restrictions,” Del Grande tells PaperCity. “Although we aren’t reopening The Annie for dine-in service until April 30th, we wanted to create the ultimate drive-thru and provide a quick and safe opportunity for our loyal guests to enjoy our classic dishes.”

Favorites on the special menu will include Del Grande’s iconic crabmeat tostados, bacon wrapped quail breast, The Annie tortilla soup, coffee crusted filet mignon and The Annie frozen margarita.

The hungry throng is advised to remain in their cars as they arrive via the La Table parking lot entry and pull past The Annie to Ambassador Way. Orders can be made on arrival as long as supplies last or can be reserved ahead via email, eat@theanniehouston.com, or via telephone, 713-804-1800.

Benjamin Berg and his team are ever busy creating new ways to deal with the devastating restaurant fallout from COVID-19. While the food truck enterprise has been in the works, The B&B Butchers team has also been working with Del Grande to create special Easter menus in either ready-to-roast or pre-cooked fashion. Entree options include pork crown roast, roasted prime rib and ham, served with a collection of sides and desserts. The orders must be placed 24 hours in advance of pick-up or delivery with meals available from Friday through Easter Sunday.

Details are available at 862.767.4828 or email eat@bbbutchers.com.