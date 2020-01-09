Tim Love’s New Rooftop Tapas Bar Brings a Barcelona Vibe to Fort Worth — Ready for Atico?

Outdoor view of the new Springhill Suites, and Atico's vantage point, perched at the top.

Celebrity chef Tim Love’s new Spanish inspired rooftop bar Atico is set to open next Friday, January 17 ― inside the new Springhill Suites by Marriott in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards. The hotel is located at 2315 North Main Street.

Atico, which means attic in Spanish, will be just that ― a high perch. Love’s new spot takes over the top floor of the new hotel with a stunning view of downtown Fort Worth and the Stockyards.

“Barcelona has the absolute best bar scene in Europe, hands down. Most of my favorites are on a rooftop where each spot is always lively yet intimate and the quality of both food and drink go hand in hand,” Love tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Other Tim Love haunts can be found very nearby, including his famed Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, his casual Love Shack burgers and the rustic White Elephant Saloon. They are all situated only two blocks away, at the corner of Exchange Avenue and Main Street.

Love has a bustling catering business in Fort Worth as well, and took over operations at the MOPAC Event Center last year, which is near his Woodshed Smokehouse ― featuring his rabbit rattlesnake sausage and other unique ‘que, on the banks of the Trinity River. He also opened his Italian-inspired Gemelle restaurant last year in the River District on another bend of the Trinity.

And, that’s just what the prolific chef with a national profile has going on in his own hometown at present.

Next

Atico’s Rooftop Wonder

Love’s new cocktail lounge will feature Spanish-inspired drinks from its full bar. There will be a Blood Orange Sangria, a Horchata Old Fashioned, a G+T (gin and tonic) and more specialty cocktails to enjoy in the cozy lounge with heavy wooden beams overhead, or on the rooftop terrace, taking in the view.

“I’ve dreamed about having that kind of experience in Fort Worth for years now, waiting for the perfect venue that could capture Barcelona’s special brand of bar culture and Atico is just that with panoramic views of the city’s landmarks,” Love says.

Love designed the space himself, along with Studio 11 Design. Atico’s bar, dining room and patio will seat around 80 people.

The menu will have plenty of Spanish tapas to share as well. Some of the confirmed menu items include: Patatas Bravas, cubed potatoes fried in oil, and served with aioli and ranchero sauces; ham or brisket croquettas, which are lightly breaded fritters; and Ibertico secreto, a classic pork dish, served with both chimichurri and aji Amarillo salsa. Iberico is a heritage breed of pig that is raised almost exclusively in Spain.

Coco flatbread topped with deer salami, roasted fennel, Manchego cheese, and roasted jalapeño pesto.

Two versions of Coca, or Spanish flatbread, will be on the menu as well. One will be topped with crushed tomatoes, chili, fresh basil and mint, the other with deer salami, roasted fennel, Manchego cheese and roasted jalapeño pesto.

A selection of charcuterie will be served with escabeche, the Spanish word for “pickle” ― commonly pickled vegetables or fish. And, grilled oysters will be available with garlic, parmesan and guanciale ― not to be confused with typical bacon or pancetta ― this fatty portion comes from the pig’s jowl or cheek, imparting its unique flavor.

Atico will add a little international flair the Stockyards, which is in the midst of a transformation. The historic area is fast becoming an even more unique tourist destination, turning into more than just a taste of the Old West and a symbol of Fort Worth’s cattle drive history.

“My team and I are hoping to nail the mix of great food, good wine and cocktails, and the inviting atmosphere of a classic tapas bar,” Love says. “We know the Fort Worth crowd will bring the fun.”