Celebrate National Margarita Day With Three Top-Notch Texas Recipes

I‘m generally down for the silliness of something like National Donut Day. Those “holidays” are usually just an excuse to indulge — why not? There is, however, one national food and beverage holiday I take quite seriously: National Margarita Day. I live in the land of Tex-Mex after all, and more specifically, Dallas, home to the world’s first frozen marg machine. In fact, restaurateur Mariano Martinez’s invention was so groundbreaking, his device now resides in Washington D.C.’s Smithsonian Institute, a group that also deemed it one of the top 10 inventions of all time alongside Thomas Edison’s light bulb and the first-ever camera. (Truly!)

In honor of this year’s National Margarita Day (Wednesday, February 22), we’re highlighting a few enticing margarita recipes sourced across Texas. From iconic Dallas cocktails to West Texas spins on the tart classic, the following drinks are worthy of a national toast.

The Texas Margarita | The Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas

A beloved Dallas haunt for travelers and locals alike, the Mansion Bar never disappoints. From late-night jazz to the classy, clubby decor, the Turtle Creek retreat is the perfect spot to catch up with old friends and — thanks to talented bartenders — order up a damn good margarita.

Ingredients

– 2 oz favorite tequila

– 1 oz fresh lime juice

– .75 oz Cointreau

– .5 to .75 (adjust for sweetness) jalapeño agave*

*Jalapeño Agave – cut jalapeños and combine them with agave syrup in a container. Let soak for at least a week. Agave syrup should be sweet and bring the heat.

Instructions

– Place all ingredients and ice into a shaker tin.

– Shake vigorously.

– Pour over ice into glass rimmed with Tajin.

– Garnish with a lime wedge.

The High Desert Sotol Margarita | The Marfa Spirit Co.

In addition to helming a popular watering hole in West Texas’ art oasis, the three friends and founders behind The Marfa Spirit Co. recently launched Chihuahuan Desert Sotol in partnership with Sotol Don Celso in Janos, Mexico. The transborder spirit offers a unique, smoky spin on the classic margarita.

Ingredients

– 1.5 oz. Chihuahuan Desert Sotol

– 0.75 oz. Rio Grande Orange

– 0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

– 0.5 oz. lime oleo

– pinch of salt

– lime wheel for garnish

Instructions

– In a cocktail tin, combine all ingredients.

– Fill a tin with ice. Shake hard until well-chilled. Empty contents into a rocks glass.

– Garnish with a lime wheel.

La Babia Margarita | Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas