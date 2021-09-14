Finding the Ultimate Couples Retreat in a Remote Mexican Paradise — Why Four Seasons Costa Palmas is Worth Discovering

The sleek treatment rooms at The Oasis Spa have adjacent plunge pools and private patios to soak in the relaxation after a couple's massage.

Indulge in fresh seafood while getting quality time with your loved one at Costa Palmas

The spacious suites at The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas provide the respite needed for a getaway.

The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas offers a serene getaway that's perfect for many couples.

As I lay on the beach, I find myself trying to jog my high school Spanish class memory to be able say “wide open spaces.” Perched in a chair on a spacious white sand beach, there are few sounds besides the ocean waves crashing.

There is no blaring bar music. No cruise ships rumbling or jet skis blazing. No jabbering beach chair neighbors. The only inkling of sounds to be heard, aside from the nature, is an attentive waiter whispering that my margarita and fresh ceviche has arrived.

Welcome to the world of The Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. As my husband and I basked in the pristine beach solitude, we realized we were on an ideal relaxing getaway.

The two-year-old Four Seasons outpost is the first hotel in the community of Costa Palmas, which sits quietly on Baja’s East Cape, about an hour away from bustling Cabo San Lucas. This slice of Mexico offers a remote setting for those who want to escape reality with the one they love.

The beachfront resort overlooking the sparkling Sea of Cortez is the perfect setting for the unwinding, don’t-lift-a-finger type of trip that has the power to totally recharge your mindset. With state of the art rooms, food wonders and bespoke adventures, this new resort makes for a couple’s paradise.

Customized Luxury

In line with the Four Seasons’ standards, this Los Cabos resort puts luxury details and customized service at the forefront. That means a sleek contemporary design in architecture and decor, including enormous suites brimming with lavish perks, starting with an ocean view. The rooms boast mega sized living spaces and bathrooms that come complete with soaking tubs, rain showers and cozy robes.

Certain rooms include spacious patios, often with plunge pools and outdoor showers. The guy obsessed with the Pineapple Suite in White Lotus would be pleased.

But you’re not limited to your room pool. Six expansive pools are scattered around the quiet property, giving the Four Seasons Costa Palmas an uncrowded feeling even when the hotel is at capacity. Poolside loungers can enjoy refreshments like fresh ceviche and freshly cracked coconut water while soaking up the sun.

Four Seasons Costa Palmas’ Food Power

The restaurant options at Four Seasons Costa Palmas set the scene – and the menu – for memorable romantic meals. The hotel’s beachside restaurant dubbed estiatoria Milos is led by renowned chef Costas Spiliadis, who’s earned major accolades for his fresh caught seafood with Mediterranean flavors. After diners are encouraged to hand select their fresh catch, the cotton candy pastel sunset puts on a show during the mouthwatering feast.

Set under twinkling bistro lights and lemon trees, the charming Limón is all about a farm to table experience in paradise. This outdoor dining wonderland can even set the stage for a deep chat with your special someone.

The beachside restaurants at the Four Seasons outpost set a very romantic scene.

Of course, a relaxing getaway wouldn’t be complete without a spa and Four Seasons Costa Palmas has the secret ingredients. The finely curated services at the hotel’s Oasis Spa are geared around couples who want to kick back together. There are 10 freestanding treatment rooms ideal for joint treatments.

After a treatments, couples are invited to enjoy an adjacent private garden and pool within the private hideaway with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and charcuterie provided. Talk about romantic.

For couples who want to explore, the resort provides easy access to the nature of the East Cape. Aside from the Robert Trent Jones II designed golf course, part of the exclusive Costa Palmas Golf Club, there are ATV rides along the nearby sandy desert dunes for a more rugged nature experience.

Slower paced excursions — including wine and agave tastings, hikes to hidden waterfalls and seaside boat cruises — can add to the sense of romance.

This is tranquility — with plenty of luxury perks — at its finest.