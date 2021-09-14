View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas beach
Four Seasons Costa Palmas Air
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas – Beachside dining
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
257219798
Costa Palmas1_DJI_0219
LCB_165
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas Spa
01
10

The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas offers a serene getaway that's perfect for many couples.

02
10

The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is the peaceful remote destination weary travelers crave.

03
10

The beachside restaurants at the Four Seasons outpost set a very romantic scene.

04
10

The spacious suites at The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas provide the respite needed for a getaway.

05
10

The state of the art accommodations boast private extravagance.

06
10

The contemporary designed accommodations are brimming with lavish details like giant soaking tubs.

07
10

Resort guests have access to the exclusive Costa Palmas Golf Club.

08
10

The property features six expansive pools for a spacious feel.

09
10

Indulge in fresh seafood while getting quality time with your loved one at Costa Palmas

10
10

The sleek treatment rooms at The Oasis Spa have adjacent plunge pools and private patios to soak in the relaxation after a couple's massage.

Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas beach
Four Seasons Costa Palmas Air
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas – Beachside dining
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
257219798
Costa Palmas1_DJI_0219
LCB_165
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas Spa
Culture / Travel

Finding the Ultimate Couples Retreat in a Remote Mexican Paradise — Why Four Seasons Costa Palmas is Worth Discovering

Quality Time Never Seemed So Sweet

BY // 09.14.21
The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas offers a serene getaway that's perfect for many couples.
The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is the peaceful remote destination weary travelers crave.
The beachside restaurants at the Four Seasons outpost set a very romantic scene.
The spacious suites at The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas provide the respite needed for a getaway.
The state of the art accommodations boast private extravagance.
The contemporary designed accommodations are brimming with lavish details like giant soaking tubs.
Resort guests have access to the exclusive Costa Palmas Golf Club.
The property features six expansive pools for a spacious feel.
Indulge in fresh seafood while getting quality time with your loved one at Costa Palmas
The sleek treatment rooms at The Oasis Spa have adjacent plunge pools and private patios to soak in the relaxation after a couple's massage.
1
10

The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas offers a serene getaway that's perfect for many couples.

2
10

The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is the peaceful remote destination weary travelers crave.

3
10

The beachside restaurants at the Four Seasons outpost set a very romantic scene.

4
10

The spacious suites at The Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas provide the respite needed for a getaway.

5
10

The state of the art accommodations boast private extravagance.

6
10

The contemporary designed accommodations are brimming with lavish details like giant soaking tubs.

7
10

Resort guests have access to the exclusive Costa Palmas Golf Club.

8
10

The property features six expansive pools for a spacious feel.

9
10

Indulge in fresh seafood while getting quality time with your loved one at Costa Palmas

10
10

The sleek treatment rooms at The Oasis Spa have adjacent plunge pools and private patios to soak in the relaxation after a couple's massage.

As I lay on the beach, I find myself trying to jog my high school Spanish class memory to be able say “wide open spaces.” Perched in a chair on a spacious white sand beach, there are few sounds besides the ocean waves crashing.

There is no blaring bar music. No cruise ships rumbling or jet skis blazing. No jabbering beach chair neighbors. The only inkling of sounds to be heard, aside from the nature, is an attentive waiter whispering that my margarita and fresh ceviche has arrived.

Welcome to the world of The Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. As my husband and I basked in the pristine beach solitude, we realized we were on an ideal relaxing getaway.

The two-year-old Four Seasons outpost is the first hotel in the community of Costa Palmas, which sits quietly on Baja’s East Cape, about an hour away from bustling Cabo San Lucas. This slice of Mexico offers a remote setting for those who want to escape reality with the one they love.

The beachfront resort overlooking the sparkling Sea of Cortez is the perfect setting for the unwinding, don’t-lift-a-finger type of trip that has the power to totally recharge your mindset. With state of the art rooms, food wonders and bespoke adventures, this new resort makes for a couple’s paradise.

Customized Luxury

In line with the Four Seasons’ standards, this Los Cabos resort puts luxury details and customized service at the forefront. That means a sleek contemporary design in architecture and decor, including enormous suites brimming with lavish perks, starting with an ocean view. The rooms boast mega sized living spaces and bathrooms that come complete with soaking tubs, rain showers and cozy robes.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North

Certain rooms include spacious patios, often with plunge pools and outdoor showers. The guy obsessed with the Pineapple Suite in White Lotus would be pleased.

Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Indulge in fresh seafood while getting quality time with your loved one at Costa Palmas

But you’re not limited to your room pool. Six expansive pools are scattered around the quiet property, giving the Four Seasons Costa Palmas an uncrowded feeling even when the hotel is at capacity. Poolside loungers can enjoy refreshments like fresh ceviche and freshly cracked coconut water while soaking up the sun.

Four Seasons Costa Palmas’ Food Power

The restaurant options at Four Seasons Costa Palmas set the scene – and the menu – for memorable romantic meals. The hotel’s beachside restaurant dubbed estiatoria Milos is led by renowned chef Costas Spiliadis, who’s earned major accolades for his fresh caught seafood with Mediterranean flavors. After diners are encouraged to hand select their fresh catch, the cotton candy pastel sunset puts on a show during the mouthwatering feast.

Set under twinkling bistro lights and lemon trees, the charming Limón is all about a farm to table experience in paradise. This outdoor dining wonderland can even set the stage for a deep chat with your special someone.

Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas – Beachside dining
The beachside restaurants at the Four Seasons outpost set a very romantic scene.

Of course, a relaxing getaway wouldn’t be complete without a spa and Four Seasons Costa Palmas has the secret ingredients. The finely curated services at the hotel’s Oasis Spa are geared around couples who want to kick back together. There are 10 freestanding treatment rooms ideal for joint treatments.

After a treatments, couples  are invited to enjoy an adjacent private garden and pool within the private hideaway with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and charcuterie provided. Talk about romantic.

For couples who want to explore, the resort provides easy access to the nature of the East Cape. Aside from the Robert Trent Jones II designed golf course, part of the exclusive Costa Palmas Golf Club, there are ATV rides along the nearby sandy desert dunes for a more rugged nature experience.

Slower paced excursions — including wine and agave tastings, hikes to hidden waterfalls and seaside boat cruises — can add to the sense of romance.

This is tranquility — with plenty of luxury perks — at its finest.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Learn More About The Parklane

Featured Properties

Swipe
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Saddlebrook
FOR SALE

37 Saddlebrook Ln
Houston, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
37 Saddlebrook Ln
1275 S Post Oak #2101
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1275 S Post Oak #2101
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
1275 S Post Oak #2101
2510 Sheridan
Rice/ Museum District
FOR SALE

2510 Sheridan
Houston, TX

$755,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2510 Sheridan
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Southside Place, TX

$1,745,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
3444 Piping Rock Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock Ln
Houston, TX

$4,477,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock Ln
6505 Mercer
West University
FOR SALE

6505 Mercer
West University, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
6505 Mercer
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
2026 Sunset
Southampton
FOR SALE

2026 Sunset
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2026 Sunset
2101 Dunstan
Southampton
FOR SALE

2101 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kari Parsons
This property is listed by: Kari Parsons (713) 818-3564 Email Realtor
2101 Dunstan
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X