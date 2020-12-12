Bowlounge Fort Worth
Restaurants / Bars

Nostalgically Hip Bowling Alley Takes Over Old Fort Worth Distillery Warehouse, Rolling in the Fun

Bowlounge Makes a Big Panther City Move

12.11.20
Bowlounge opened on Turtle Creek in Dallas, back in 2013. The classic bowling alley with the nostalgic vibe quickly became a popular destination where adulting was made fun again. Now, Fort Worth’s very own Bowlounge has opened in a vintage warehouse space on the Southside.

It takes over a building that served as the first home for Firestone & Robertson Distillery at 941 W. Vickery Boulevard. Look for the glowing pink neon sign.

The cool space is now open and ready for play, having just celebrated its grand opening on November 30. Bowlounge stays open until midnight during the work week, but on Fridays and Saturdays, last call and last roll are at 2 am. Bowlounge becomes a 21 and over joint after 8 pm.

Inside the newest Bowlounge on West Vickery.

There are loads of games, a scratch kitchen and a craft beer program with plenty of local and Texas brands at the forefront.

If the current COVID-19 realities make you question which ball you’ll choose to knock down the pins, you are welcome to bring your own. Bowlounge is also sanitizing those high-touch items in-between groups, and to limit exposure even further, they now have a selection of bowling balls in different sizes set aside for each group. Forget the usual racks of bowling balls being handled by hordes of people.

Munchies include Pretzholes.

Bowlounge installed 16 truly vintage lanes in this new Fort Worth locale― reusing, renewing and recycling. And if bowling isn’t your jam, you can also play darts, pool or watch sports games on all the TVs.

The menu includes all the pub grub staples including nachos, pizzas, sliders and wings. Along with the nibbles and craft brews, you can sip one of seven simple cocktails here as well. Choose from the awkwardly named Caucasian (Bowlounge’s take on a White Russian), the Lazy Gentleman (Jim Beam and Coke) or a Blackberry Paloma.

This is a spot that’s just trying to keep it fun.

