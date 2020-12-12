Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
Sam Berry, Deshaun Watson_courtesy photo
Lefty’s founder Sam Berry
Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
01
05

Lefty's offers much more than its namesake cheesesteaks.(Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

02
05

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks will be right by NRG Stadium. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

03
05

Lefty's founder Sam Berry and Deshaun Watson are getting into business together.

04
05

Lefty's is founded by Sam Berry, who is opening his first restaurant outside of Michigan with Deshaun Watson on board. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

05
05

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks has plenty of burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
Sam Berry, Deshaun Watson_courtesy photo
Lefty’s founder Sam Berry
Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks
Culture / Sporting Life

Deshaun Watson’s First Houston Restaurant is Part of a Careful, Long-Term Plan

Why the Texans QB is Teaming Up With Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks and its Young Cancer Survivor Founder

BY // 12.11.20
Lefty's offers much more than its namesake cheesesteaks.(Photo by Charles Rostamloo)
Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks will be right by NRG Stadium. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)
Lefty's founder Sam Berry and Deshaun Watson are getting into business together.
Lefty's is founded by Sam Berry, who is opening his first restaurant outside of Michigan with Deshaun Watson on board. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)
Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks has plenty of burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)
1
5

Lefty's offers much more than its namesake cheesesteaks.(Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

2
5

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks will be right by NRG Stadium. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

3
5

Lefty's founder Sam Berry and Deshaun Watson are getting into business together.

4
5

Lefty's is founded by Sam Berry, who is opening his first restaurant outside of Michigan with Deshaun Watson on board. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

5
5

Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks has plenty of burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

While James Harden’s potential Houston restaurant remains a mystery wrapped in an enigma — much like the disgruntled, trade-demanding Houston Rockets superstar himself — Deshaun Watson’s new spot is opening as planned. The Houston Texans’ lifeline quarterback is teaming up with  Sam Berry and Allie T. Mallad on the first Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks outside of Michigan.

Berry founded Lefty’s, a casual, counter-service spot in the Great Lakes State in 2010. While making it as a cheesesteaks outlet in Michigan is not exactly the same as proving yourself as a cheesesteaks spot in Philadelphia, it’s hard to argue with this growth trajectory. Lefty’s now boasts 23 restaurants in Michigan and has even bigger plans for Texas, projecting that it will eventually open 150 Lefty’s in the Lone Star State.

The first will be at 8507 Kirby Drive, nearly literally in the shadow of NRG Stadium, where Watson does his best work.

“We are so excited to be in Houston with Deshaun Watson as the new face of our brand,” Berry says in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of Houston and always wanted to go to Texas.”

For Watson, this appears to be a carefully thought out team up. While Harden’s details-light restaurant visions sounds like the type of clubby Midtown nightlife-centric he’d enjoy, Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks is a much more humble and low-key type of eatery. The kind of fast casual spot that can grow and grow if run right. Picture Five Guys in its early days.

Watson’s move into the restaurant business is a practical one, which seems to fit a quarterback who is analytical and athletic.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1

“Deshaun is approaching business off the field with a unique mindset for an NFL player,” says Bryan Burney, Watson’s marketing representative who runs the NFL player marketing division at the Athletes First agency. “It’s about having ownership, putting his name on something that he can be proud of and really being involved, from product to overall message of the company.

“He was ready to not only be an ambassador, but also be a voice in the boardroom.”

Lefty’s founder Sam Berry
Lefty’s is founded by Sam Berry, who is opening his first restaurant outside of Michigan with Deshaun Watson on board. (Photo by Charles Rostamloo)

Watson and Berry, a 36-year-old cancer survivor, have found common interests. Including quality food at an affordable price point. There is little fancy or showy about Lefty’s. It’s an order-at-the-counter spot that does the majority of its business through takeout (which is no small advantage in these COVID-19 times).

While its cheesesteaks are touted in its name, Lefty’s also makes burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, cold cut subs and even cheesesteak egg rolls and corned beef egg rolls. Berry, who is a left hander, named his burgeoning chain for the underrepresented lefties among us and the menu includes nods to famous lefties such as Oprah Winfrey.

Deshaun Watson is not a lefty, but he recognizes a well thought-out opportunity.

“Lefty’s is a family business,” the QB says in a statement. “It was only right that after I met Sam and tried it, I brought it to my home in Houston.”

Texas’ first Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks will open this Tuesday, December 15 at 11:30 am and will be open seven days a week from there. Like Watson, this is a restaurant chain that embraces the grind — and getting to work.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
5737 Bayou Glen Road
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5737 Bayou Glen Road
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5737 Bayou Glen Road
4538 Beech St.
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
1059 Kirby Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1059 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Drive
3777 Arnold St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
1413 West 26th St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1413 West 26th St
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1413 West 26th St
5357 Navarro St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
3109 Locke Lane
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3109 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3109 Locke Lane
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

39 West Rivercrest Drive
Houston , TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X