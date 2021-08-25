The Backyard serves up a mean pub-style brunch
Fort Worth’s Foch Street Adds Even More Nightlife Power With 3 New Bars — The Dogwood, The Backyard and Bottled Blonde Are Coming

Party Central and Then Some

BY // 08.25.21
Three new drinking spots are headed to Foch Street, adding to the plentiful options in what has become Fort Worth’s nightclub district ― West Seventh/Crockett Row. Get ready for The Dogwood, The Backyard and The Bottle Blonde.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fort Worth’s new nightlife options:

Dogwood’s Sixth Street Bonafides

The Dogwood comes direct from Austin’s raucous Sixth Street so it should feel right at home in Fort Worth’s nightlife epicenter. Dogwood also has bars in Houston, Nashville and a second one in Austin at The Domain mixed-use development.

Fort Worth’s Dogwood will take over the former Times Ten Cellar spot at the corner of Foch and Bledsoe at 1100 Foch, the same space that also housed the short-lived Punch Bowl Social. This is not a family-friendly place. The Dogwood is strictly 21 and over. The new bar will add to the already prolific relaxed, indoor/outdoor ambience of West Seventh. Expect lazy brunches off the “hangover menu,” plenty of big screens for game day and late night revelry.

With a name like Dogwood (the state tree of Virginia), you can bet this bar speaks with a slight Southern twang. The menu leads with treats that include chicken and waffle sliders and jalepeno mac and cheese. Cocktails are served in Ball jars. No word yet, on when Fort Worth’s Dogwood will open, but construction is underway.

The Backyard’s Casual Fun

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group (EEG) is making a real play for a piece of the Fort Worth market, bringing two of its bars to the Foch Street and West Seventh area.

The Backyard, with its mantra to “picnic, party and play,” already has a location in Dallas. The colorful and casual vibe includes perpetually green turf.

“That one is more of an open-air venue, while the Fort Worth edition will be entirely enclosed and climate controlled,” assistant general manager Jeron Miles says. “With 24 beers on draft, and games like cornhole, it’s the best of what you’d enjoy in your own backyard.”

The Backyard is set to open in the next two or three weeks at 1000 Foch Street, a perch that has it facing another hot Fort Worth hangout — The Reservoir. EEG is trying hard for a Labor Day weekend opening, but no promises. Expect wings and pulled pork sandwiches, plus plenty of specialty cocktails, frozen concoctions and the requisite Bucket-O-Beer.

Bottled Blonde’s Beer Garden Land

Still about three months away from opening is the addition of EEGs pizzeria and beer garden known as Bottled Blonde. It is coming to 2821 Morton Street, just around the corner from The Backyard. There are already Bottled Blondes in Houston and Dallas, along with one in Scottsdale and another in Miami. Now, Fort Worth gets in on the action.

“It is facing Kung Fu Saloon,” Miles says. “A night club version of Backyard, with the same large screen TVs and bottle service, but with pizza and pasta and live DJs every weekend.”

