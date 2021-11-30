The Radler – opening this week on Magnolia. Photo by Courtney Dabney
Restaurants / Bars

New German Cycling Pub Rolls Into Fort Worth’s Magnolia Neighborhood — The Radler is Here

Bar Vets Unveil Their Latest Venture — a PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 11.30.21
The Radler is set to open this week along Magnolia in Fort Worth. The new North Texas pub is being brought to life by the same trio behind a number of other local watering holes. Trey Floyd, Brendan Willbanks and Morgan Roberts also own Durty Murphy’s Irish Pub and The Winchester Tavern (both in downtown Fort Worth), Durty Crow in Crockett Row and The Local nearby on Bledsoe. The Radler is their first foray into the Magnolia area.

Formerly home to The Bearded Lady, before it moved to South Main, and more recently Magnolia Tree Tavern (which was also a dining and drinking haunt), the space at 1229 Seventh Avenue now becomes The Radler. While the bungalow’s front entrance faces onto Seventh Avenue, you’re looking for the building that is newly painted marine blue at the corner of Magnolia Avenue. Soft opening begins at 3pm this Wednesday, December 1.

The Radler will be a “German-cycling themed pub.” What does that mean? Well, radler carries a double meaning according to co-owner Morgan Roberts. On the one hand, it’s a type of beer. The beer known as a shandy in Great Britain is called a radler in Germany. It’s about 50 percent blond lager mixed with either grapefruit or lemon soda. Of course, there is another relevant meaning for the term radler.

“It’s German for a cyclist, and since the Magnolia area is popular for cycling, we thought it was a good choice,” Roberts tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Inside you’ll find a few changes have been made to the space, including more room at the bar (sans weighty liquor cages), textural black wallpaper applied to the ceiling, a fresh coat of black and white paint throughout, and an old bicycle hung on the wall to reinforce The Radler’s cycling theme.

“We decorated with an eclectic mix, including vintage German beer ads,” Roberts says. “We have 31 taps, four of which are dedicated to wines, the rest for beers ― German, national and local selections.”

Edward Gutierrez is in charge of the new bar’s small kitchen, and plans to serve a collection of brats and dogs, pretzels and even a hamburger. Gutierrez also remains one of the chefs at Roy Pope Grocery. This is The Radler’s owners first bar with food service, and they plan to start with a small menu and add from there.

Following the soft opening this Wednesday, (which, fair warning, could be a cash-only deal as they work the cash register kinks out), food service will run from about 2pm to 10 pm daily, with drinks available from 2pm to 2 am.

The Radler is rolling into Magnolia, giving the neighborhood another nightlife option.

