Historic Fort Worth House to Transform Into a New Wine Bar From Malibu — Saddlerock Brings All the California Cool

The historic main house at the soon-to-open Saddlerock Wine & Beer Co in Fort Worth shows off the uniqueness of this new wine bar.

A well-known Victorian mansion located at 731 Samuels Avenue will soon welcome visitors to its gracious grounds along the Trinity River once more. Built between 1865 and 1870. this is one of the few remaining homes of its kind in downtown Fort Worth. Now, it is set to become the home of a new tasting room from a Malibu-based winery. Saddlerock Wine & Beer Co is choosing Fort Worth to make its Texas debut.

The family-owned vineyard, winery and tasting room can be found in the mountains above Malibu, California. And now, it seems to have found its perfect Fort Worth spot.

“Our wine bar is situated in a lovingly restored historic home, offering a blend of vintage charm and modern sophistication,” Saddlerock Wine family member Madison Semler tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “The home’s rich history, combined with our dedication to preserving its heritage, will create an ambiance like no other.

“Guests will step into a bygone era while indulging in our yummy estate-grown wines.”

Known as the David Chapman Bennett house, this Fort Worth house was originally built for Bennett who was vice president of Fort Worth National Bank. The three-bedrooms, two-and-one-half-bathrooms house is about 2,500 square feet and filled with original millwork and period details.

That includes a welcoming front porch with its original four Tuscan columns. It was lovingly restored and put up for sale in 2021.

The Semler’s purchase included the historic home along with the property it sits on, which is about 1.15 acres of unspoiled riverfront real estate. Located next to the Rocklyn Apartments, there is a long walkway that leads to the front door, flanked by plant-filled urns and shaded by elegant mature oak trees. The stately entrance of Saddlerock Wine & Beer Co. will let winer lovers know they have arrived.

“The location, on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, is truly special,” Semler says. “It offers breathtaking panoramic views of both the tranquil river and the vibrant downtown skyline. Our outdoor seating area will provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable evenings, making every visit an experience to remember.”

Saddlerock and the Power of Estate Wines

Of course, what you’re drinking at Saddlerock matters too.

“What sets us apart is our commitment to crafting estate wines on our family farm back in California,” Semler says. “With a legacy of winemaking, I’d like to think we’ve perfected the art of creating unique wines. At our wine bar, patrons will have the opportunity to savor these handcrafted wines.”

But you don’t have to be an oenophile to enjoy Saddlerock Wine & Beer Co. It will also feature a total of 14 beers on tap, catering to a wide range of preferences and tastes. All of the beers will be locally sourced Texas beers.

“We will have food trucks on-site, and we will also welcome guests to bring their own food,” adds Francesca Lawrence, who will serve as Saddlerock’s Fort Worth general manager. “Whether it’s food from home or DoorDash direct to the tasting room, we believe in providing our guests with the flexibility to savor their favorite meals while enjoying our wines and craft beer selection.”

You will be able to sample a variety of flavors with a wine or beer flight and bottles of Saddlerock also will be available for sale. So you can take your favorite selections home too.

The wines range from a light rosé of syrah to a bold reserve cabernet sauvignon, and everything in between including Saddlerock’s riesling, pinot blanc, grenache, malbec and its bordeaux-style King of the Mountain blend. Soon, Fort Worth wine drinkers will get their first taste, nestled in a luxe and historic venue.

“If you love our wines, we will have a wine club available for sign-up that offers exclusive benefits,” Lawrence adds.

In many ways, this new Fort Worth wine bar is another step in the evolution of a wine loving family.

In 1978, Ronnie Semler, the patriarch of the Semler family, took the bold step, purchasing a piece of land in Malibu after a devastating fire. He originally bought the property for one of his daughters to ride horses. Then Semler began purchasing adjacent parcels as a place for his wife Lisa, their nine children (yes, nine) and himself to settle. Saddlerock Ranch is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains above Zuma Beach.

That’s when serendipity stepped in. The farm that once boasted avocado groves saw an unusual freeze which led to the shift in crops from avocados to grapes. An added bonus? Grapes require one-seventh the amount of water to grow. That vineyard, with some 70,000 vines of 12 different varietals planted on 70 acres of the 110-acre Saddlerock Ranch, is the source of the wines Saddlerock creates today.

Aother “act of God” led the Semler family back to its roots in Fort Worth. In 2018, The devastating Woolsey Fire swept through Malibu, consuming the Semler family’s home and everything Ronnie Smeler had built there over the last 40 years. When the Semlers were faced with the city’s reluctance to help them rebuild and new limits on expanding vineyards, the family made the decision to move “home” to Texas. This remarkable twist of fate brings the Semler family full circle — as Ronnie’s parents were originally from Fort Worth.

While the Fort Worth opening has faced some construction setbacks, Madison Semler notes: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re back on track and gearing up for a grand opening beginning in January 2024.”