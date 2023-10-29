Fort Worth’s Big Vegan Switch Up — Clean Living Juicery to Become the New Vice Burger

Vice Burger milkshakes will still be a vice, but with way better ingredients.

The recent expansion of Fort Worth’s fresh-pressed juicery Boulevard of Greens, which took over a tiny space at 1515 West Magnolia Avenue (formerly home to Poke Poke), is now becoming a different completely new restaurant for owner and clean-eating pioneer Charlsye Lewis. Get ready to “have your vice and eat it too” at Vice Burger.

The snug 720-square-foot space, with a service bar and a long row of countertop seating (including a side patio that can seat between 30 and 40 people), will have an equally narrow focus. Inspired by a classic burger joint, it’s all the vices you crave in a pleasantly plant-based format.

Vice Burger debuted at the Southside’s annual ArtsGoggle event. Call it teasing what’s still to come. The new permanent Vice Burger will have a small menu of vegan vices when it opens this Wednesday, November 1. Burgers will be made from your choice of patties (Impossible or Beyond) made fresh with your choice of veggies and sauces. There will also be a Vice Dog, made of Field Roast plant-based Stadium dogs, with a full selection of add-ons including sauerkraut, roasted red peppers and relish.

“We are going to try to make it a quick turnaround,” Charlsye Lewis tells Paper City Fort Worth. “We’ll definitely be open by November 1. And our hours are going to be lunch just to start, maybe 11 am to 2 pm.”

Lewis tells us that other Vice Burger’s selections will include a vegan “chicken” sandwich with Vertage pepper jack cheese, hand-cut fries and milkshakes. All with a healthy twist. The kids menu will include nuggets and grilled cheese sandwiches. Lewis wants Vice Burger to be “very family friendly.”

The Vegan Switch

The expansion of Boulevard of Greens to the Magnolia neighborhood just took place last March, as PaperCity first reported then. It brought the same fresh smoothies and cold-pressed juices along with coffee drinks from Roots Coffee House (which Lewis also owns). She called the limited Roots menu — Roots in Bloom.

So why the quick switch to Vice Burgers?

“We gave it six months,” Lewis says. “We didn’t see the volume of business we need at Magnolia to support the Boulevard of Greens concept, which is labor intensive with costly superfood ingredients.

“We think burgers are more fun and accessible for the Magnolia area.”

The rise of Vice Burger proves Lewis’ commitment to bringing creative plant-based food options to all areas and all ages remains unwavering. She’s just doing that in different way on Magnolia Avenue now.