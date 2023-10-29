Vice Burger – opens November 1 along Magnolia
Vice Burger – Touts vices for plant people – opening by November 1 along Magnolia Ave.
Vice Burger – milkshakes will still be a vice, but with better ingredients.
Vice Burger – Patio space at the new Vice Burger makes plant-based fun.
01
04

Vice Burger is opening on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth,

02
04

Vice Burger touts vices for plant people - opening by November 1 along Magnolia Ave.

03
04

Vice Burger milkshakes will still be a vice, but with way better ingredients.

04
04

Vice Burger - Patio space at the new Vice Burger makes plant-based fun.

Vice Burger – opens November 1 along Magnolia
Vice Burger – Touts vices for plant people – opening by November 1 along Magnolia Ave.
Vice Burger – milkshakes will still be a vice, but with better ingredients.
Vice Burger – Patio space at the new Vice Burger makes plant-based fun.
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Big Vegan Switch Up — Clean Living Juicery to Become the New Vice Burger

Plant-Based Eating Gets a Cool Magnolia Setting With Patio Power

BY // 10.29.23
Vice Burger is opening on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth,
Vice Burger touts vices for plant people - opening by November 1 along Magnolia Ave.
Vice Burger milkshakes will still be a vice, but with way better ingredients.
Vice Burger - Patio space at the new Vice Burger makes plant-based fun.
1
4

Vice Burger is opening on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth,

2
4

Vice Burger touts vices for plant people - opening by November 1 along Magnolia Ave.

3
4

Vice Burger milkshakes will still be a vice, but with way better ingredients.

4
4

Vice Burger - Patio space at the new Vice Burger makes plant-based fun.

The recent expansion of Fort Worth’s fresh-pressed juicery Boulevard of Greens, which took over a tiny space at 1515 West Magnolia Avenue (formerly home to Poke Poke), is now becoming a different completely new restaurant for owner and clean-eating pioneer Charlsye Lewis. Get ready to “have your vice and eat it too” at Vice Burger.

The snug 720-square-foot space, with a service bar and a long row of countertop seating (including a side patio that can seat between 30 and 40 people), will have an equally narrow focus. Inspired by a classic burger joint, it’s all the vices you crave in a pleasantly plant-based format.

Vice Burger debuted at the Southside’s annual ArtsGoggle event. Call it teasing what’s still to come. The new permanent Vice Burger will have a small menu of vegan vices when it opens this Wednesday, November 1. Burgers will be made from your choice of patties (Impossible or Beyond) made fresh with your choice of veggies and sauces. There will also be a Vice Dog, made of Field Roast plant-based Stadium dogs, with a full selection of add-ons including sauerkraut, roasted red peppers and relish.

“We are going to try to make it a quick turnaround,” Charlsye Lewis tells Paper City Fort Worth. “We’ll definitely be open by November 1. And our hours are going to be lunch just to start, maybe 11 am to 2 pm.”

The patio space at the new Vice Burger promises more plant-based food and fun.
The patio space at the new Vice Burger promises more plant-based food and fun.

Lewis tells us that other Vice Burger’s selections will include a vegan “chicken” sandwich with Vertage pepper jack cheese, hand-cut fries and milkshakes. All with a healthy twist. The kids menu will include nuggets and grilled cheese sandwiches. Lewis wants Vice Burger to be  “very family friendly.”

The Vegan Switch

The expansion of Boulevard of Greens to the Magnolia neighborhood just took place last March, as PaperCity first reported then. It brought the same fresh smoothies and cold-pressed juices along with coffee drinks from Roots Coffee House (which Lewis also owns). She called the limited Roots menu — Roots in Bloom.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris
  • Akris
  • Akris

So why the quick switch to Vice Burgers?

“We gave it six months,” Lewis says. “We didn’t see the volume of business we need at Magnolia to support the Boulevard of Greens concept, which is labor intensive with costly superfood ingredients.

“We think burgers are more fun and accessible for the Magnolia area.”

The rise of Vice Burger proves Lewis’ commitment to bringing creative plant-based food options to all areas and all ages remains unwavering. She’s just doing that in different way on Magnolia Avenue now.

Special Series

Best Design Shops Across Texas

We queried more than 40 interior designers to see where they stop to shop design across Texas.
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
read full series
Open the Door to What's Next.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1164 Mosaico Lane
Open House
Spring Branch | Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/4 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1164 Mosaico Lane
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
1164 Mosaico Lane
3506 Las Palmas Street
Open House
Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

3506 Las Palmas Street
Houston, TX

$839,900 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
3506 Las Palmas Street
2502 Woodhead Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2502 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
2502 Woodhead Street
8834 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8834 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Marlene Rhoden
This property is listed by: Marlene Rhoden (713) 882-1623 Email Realtor
8834 Stable Lane
503 Patchester Street
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

503 Patchester Street
Houston, TX

$1,479,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
503 Patchester Street
1147 Castellina Lane
Open House
Spring Branch | Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

1147 Castellina Lane
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
1147 Castellina Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X