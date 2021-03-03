Head down to Beaumont, Texas this weekend for the city's third annual #EATBMT Restaurant Week and first ARTACO festival. (Photo by Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Overlooked Beaumont’s Restaurant Week and New Art Festival Bring Some Unexpected Event Power

Not Just a City to Drive-By?

BY // 03.03.21
photography Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau
Beaumont’s diverse food culture and art scene take center stage this weekend at the oft-overlooked Texas city’s third annual #EATBMT Restaurant Week and the first ARTACO festival.

Located on the border between Louisiana and Texas, Beaumont is an easy hour-and-a-half drive from Houston. Even if it’s seldom thought of as a tourist attraction.

Beaumont’s Restaurant Week is a 10-day event — running this Thursday, March 4 through March 14 — that showcases 50-plus local restaurants with special fixed-price menus for $10, $20, and $30. The menus are available for dine-in or takeout.  

“The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau has always touted the local food scene as a staple of our community,” bureau marketing director Christina Majdalani Lokey says in a statement. “As hard as 2020 was on the restaurant industry, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite local eatery so we can make sure their doors stay open and we can continue to get our favorite bites.”

Local favorites including J.Wilson’s, Sweet Basil and 1701 BBQ are all getting in on the action, with all kinds of deals. Newcomers Elsa’s Greek Grill, Patty’s Mexican Restaurant, Taz Indian Cuisine and more showcase the variety of Beaumont’s restaurant scene.

Highlights include Stir It Up Bistro’s famous Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles and Birria quesadillas at Patty’s Mexican Restaurant, which pair perfectly with a classic frozen margarita from Lacuna Tequila Bar across the street. 

Looking for more options? Make it a full date night with the special deals at 5 Under Golf Center, where you can dine and play, grab something from Abbie’s Imports, take a picnic to Cattail Marsh Wetlands, and catch live music at Logon Cafe and Pub — a former computer-repair shop with a bar made out of components.

Or you can try a new locally produced Beaumont Bock Beer by Pour Brothers Brewery. Vote on your favorite beer-can design and take home a free pint glass afterwards. 

Beaumont’s Arty Side

The fun continues at ARTACO — Beaumont’s new outdoor art walk and taco festival, with free music, crafts and vendor booths. Purchase a $10 punch card for four tacos and eight beer samples. Kid activities include sidewalk chalk and birdhouse making. 

Houston-based artist Shelbi Nicole, founder of The Whimsy World, is also introducing her brand-new art pop-up, “The Big Whimsy in Beaumont.” The kid-friendly interactive experience features innovative, larger-than-life Instaworthy installations bursting with colorful inflatables, oodles of pool noodles and other surprises that bring Nicole’s signature shapes to life

She will also add her artistic touch to the Fire Museum of Texas pavilion, next to the world’s largest working fire hydrant, which was donated by Disney for the rerelease of 101 Dalmatians. It’s all part of the Bon Temps Beaumont campaign, which seeks to promote good times for the duration of 2021. 

Those staying in town for Restaurant Week can enjoy special discounted hotel packages, with rates starting at $79 at MCM Elegante and Holiday Inn Plaza

ARTACO takes place this Saturday, March 6, 11 am to 7 pm, between the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (500 Main Street) and The Fire Museum (400 Walnut Street). You can get tickets here. For a list of Restaurant Week participants, click here.

Who knew Beaumont could surprise you?

