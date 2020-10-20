This Special Napa Valley Wine Night Brings a Family Winery Into Play — PaperCity‘s CellarSelect Showcases Behrens

Do you have your tickets for PaperCity‘s CellarSelect yet? This special Napa Valley wine tasting event is no ordinary virtual affair.

Mark your calendar for November 12, because it’s a red-letter day for oenophiles. Four top Napa Valley wine producers, SOMM TV and Napa’s Connector-in-Chief Scotti Stark will come into your home for an evening of conversation, learning, and, of course, great wine that will be delivered right to your door.

Nine wines (plus accoutrements) will be sent to your home, selections from Cimarossa, Behrens Family Winery, Di Costanzo and Harumph Wines. While tasting, you’ll be treated to SOMM TV’s cinematic portrayals of wineries (view all of the episodes on November 12th, or dip into them at your leisure) and the terroirs and people behind the wines.

This is a virtual event, with a live forum that will allow participants to pose questions to the winemakers and winery owners, Stark and the SOMM TV filmmakers.

To prepare you for this special wine night, we’ll be taking a look at participating wineries, starting with Behrens Family Winery.

Les Behrens and Lisa Drinkward are the proprietors of of this Spring Mountain-based winery, and have been making wine under the Behrens & Hitchcock label since 1993. The pair’s wine journey began in the restaurant world. They founded the acclaimed Folie Douce restaurant in Arcata, California in 1991. Drinkward focused on the menu, while Behrens put together an impressive wine program that was eventually named to Wine Spectator‘s Award of Excellence list.

A partnership with Folie Douce regulars Bob and Lily Hitchcock (hence the wine label’s name) produced 175 cases from the 1993 crush, and in 1999 the team constructed a winery on Spring Mountain.

The Hitchcocks retired in 2005, and Behrens & Hitchcock became Behrens Family Winery. (Behrens and Drinkward sold Folie Douce in 1997 and began living in Napa Valley on a full-time basis.) The winery’s archive (click here) is a fascinating and entertaining look at what’s been made over the years at Behrens Family. From petite sirah to red blends, merlot, and sauvignon blanc, the Behrens/Drinkward partnership has impressive harvests and vintages under its belt, wines made well, in small quantities.

These are the types of wines you could usually only taste by going to Napa. But for CellarSelect, they’ll arrive right at your door in Texas.

Here’s what you’ll taste from Behrens Family Winery during PaperCity’s CellarSelect:

Head in the Clouds Cabernet Sauvignon (2016)

Lucy, I’m Home red blend (2017)

Sainte Fumée red blend (2016)

For all of the details and ticket options, go to the full PaperCity CellarSelect site. Your price of admission entitles you to discounts on featured wines (because you will want to add these bottles to your cellar), a one-year subscription to SOMM TV, and a chance to win the CellarSelect Grand Prize. A $150 ticket gets a tasting kit delivered right to your door that includes tasting samples (three ounce pours) of nine-plus wines, light snacks and accoutrements, exclusive access to the three tasting SOMM TV episodes produced by Wise, those exclusive discounts on full bottles of the featured wines and that one-year subscription to SOMM TV.

The Ultimate Wine Night

To enjoy a truly extravagant evening, there are also a limited number of unique entertaining packages that will wow colleagues, friends, or prospective clients. These $3,250 packages will set up a private wine tasting in your home for up to eight guests with a caterer and waiter provided.

You won’t even have to worry about the stemware. That — and all the food for the evening — is also included. Of course, only a limited number of these packages are available.

Get more details on CellarSelect here and get 15 percent off the regular price with a special Early Bird Promo Code (EARLY 15). The discount is available through this Sunday, October 25.