Restaurants / Bars

5 Fabulous Cocktail Bars In The Woodlands — Rooftop Sun Traps, Secret Whiskey Rooms and Speakeasy Vibes

Real Retreats Of Their Own

BY // 06.01.23
Whether it’s a classic concoction or a surprising spritz, there’s a delicious cocktail waiting for you somewhere in The Woodlands. In this township, it’s not only the drinks that are served with a twist. These bars in The Woodlands blend equal measures of booze and buzz to create memorable nights out.

These are the Best Cocktail Bars in The Woodlands:

Rose Rooftop

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Rose Rooftop

Views and cocktails await at Rose Rooftop on Waterway Avenue.

It’s all about treetop views and a stylish night out at Rose Rooftop. Many of the cocktails are served with a rosé twist and look almost too pretty to taste. Almost. . . The strawberry limoncello and margarita rosa are two big hits on the drinks list.

The food menu packs a punch too, with delicious flatbreads, sharing boards, steaks and burgers to accompany the beverages. Don’t leave without taking a picture in front of the signature wall of roses.

Keep an eye out for special evenings at Rose Rooftop, including Ladies Night where you can enjoy a free glass of champagne. Yes please.

Como Social Club

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

The rooftop pool terrace at Como Social Club.

The rooftop pool terrace at Como Social Club, part of The Westin at The Woodlands.

It’s best to always keep Como Social Club up your sleeve. Just in case you need a spot that is set to impress. The glamorous rooftop pool terrace on the second floor of The Westin at The Woodlands has impressive views of the Woodlands Waterway.

The Italian-inspired bar serves inventive cocktails and late night bites, and hosts live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night until 2 am. Taste your way through the signature cocktails, such as the pineapple margarita or blackberry old fashioned, or transport yourself to Lake Como with a classic aperol spritz.

Reservations for cabanas by the pool can be made via ResortPass.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, Unit 250
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is now open in The Woodlands (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is making its mark in The Woodlands. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Home to one of most impressive stashes of whiskey you will ever see, this much-loved new addition to the Market Street bar scene is one of the coolest spots in the region. Bosscat boasts more than 300 bottles of whiskey to choose from in the Whiskey Room, from fun bourbons to rare Scotch malts.

With its eclectic decor, elegant champagne room and super cozy library, Bosscat owners Leslie Nguyen and John Reed have gone above and beyond in this first Bosscat in The Woodlands.

This is a place to keep the Moscow Mules flowing, try a couple of new whiskeys and order some of the menu favorites, including the exceptionally tasty Bosscat Burger.

Hearsay on The Waterway

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 105
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Hearsay on The Waterway.

Enjoy the laidback, speakeasy vibes at Hearsay on The Waterway.

There’s always a good reason to swing by Hearsay on the Waterway, whether it be for a sunny afternoon of day drinking, a pre-concert meal, or a place to cap off an evening.

The chic antique vibe compliments the bar menu perfectly, taking its inspiration from a vintage speakeasy.

The patio is a fabulous place to enjoy one of the best Happy Hours in the entire area, with $8 appetizers and $10 cocktails.

Local Pour

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd Suite 350, The Woodlands, TX 77381, Suite 350
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Local Pour – The Woodlands.

Local Pour is a classic American tavern infused with local beer, wine and spirits.

Overlooking Lake Woodlands, Local Pour is where industrial chic meets classic American sports bar. When you’re planning a fun night out with the crew, this is a great place to start.

Looking for menu inspiration? Pair the watermelon cooler cocktail with crispy cauliflower bites.

Stick around for live music and DJ sets from time to time, and don’t miss a chance to stop in after dinner on Hughes Landing’s Restaurant Row.

Yes, The Woodlands has a lot of cool retreats of its own.

