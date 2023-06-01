5 Fabulous Cocktail Bars In The Woodlands — Rooftop Sun Traps, Secret Whiskey Rooms and Speakeasy Vibes

It’s all about treetop views and a stylish night out at Rose Rooftop. Many of the cocktails are served with a rosé twist and look almost too pretty to taste. Almost. . . The strawberry limoncello and margarita rosa are two big hits on the drinks list.

The food menu packs a punch too, with delicious flatbreads, sharing boards, steaks and burgers to accompany the beverages. Don’t leave without taking a picture in front of the signature wall of roses.

Keep an eye out for special evenings at Rose Rooftop, including Ladies Night where you can enjoy a free glass of champagne. Yes please.