The Best Boba Tea Shops in Dallas to Sip The Mega-Popular Asian Beverage

If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.

Feng Cha Lower Greenville 1917 Greenville Avenue, Suite 130

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website Feng Cha Teahouse serves a Dirty Boba drink made with brown sugar. (Courtesy of Feng Cha) Opened in Lower Greenville in 2021, this boba teahouse was brought to the U.S. six years ago by Yan Chen. This is one of two Dallas proper locations, but you can find more in nearby suburbs like Richardson. It’s known for its Dirty Boba Milk Tea made with brown sugar. You can find the classic, as well as other sweet creations like the Crème Brûlée Dirty Boba, Oreo Cheese Milk Tea, and Mango Au Lait. Pure teas are also available in black, Jasmine Green, Oolong, and more. Craft Boba Tea Multiple Locations 6105 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website Craft Boba Tea is a locally and family-owned boba teahouse in three Dallas neighborhoods. (Courtesy) This locally and women-owned boba tea shop has three Dallas locations. They specialize in loose-leaf brew Jasmine Green Tea, Dark Roasted Oolong, and Early Black. Combined with real fruit juice and cane sugar syrups, the drinks are fresh and never artificial. You’ll also find smoothies only at the Upper Greenville and Trinity Groves locations. Panda Tea Upper Greenville 5521 Greenville Avenue, Suite 108

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website In Upper Greenville, Panda Tea serves some of the best boba tea in Dallas. (Courtesy) Opened by Thailand-native Chris Thretipthuangsin and co-manager Sam Saysanasongkham in 2017, this boba tea spot offers teas sourced from around the globe. Popular options include Taro Milk Tea, Matcha Coconut Tea, and Thai Milk Tea. The shop has an entire portion of its menu dedicated to matcha aptly named “Never Too Matcha.” You’ll also find Creme De Sea Salt Layered Tea in variations like Thai tea, black tea, chai, and brown sugar. Kung Fu Tea Multiple Locations 3001 Knox Street, Suite 107A

Dallas, TX 75205 | Map Website Kung Fu Tea is one of the largest bubble tea brands in the country. (Courtesy of Kung Fu Tea) With Dallas-area locations in the Knox neighborhood and beyond, this national bubble tea chain was founded in Queen, New York in 2010. Eight years later, the company launched National Bubble Tea Day which lands on April 30. It’s one of the biggest boba tea brands with spots as far as Taiwan, Cambodia, and Japan. Best sellers include the classic milk tea, punch, Milk Cap (with a salty milk cap), slushes, and more. Dottea Bubble Tea and Coffee North Dallas 14902 Preston Road

Dallas, TX 75254 | Map Website Located in North Dallas, Dottea is a popular spot for boba tea. (Courtesy) Near the Galleria in North Dallas, this boba tea shop is locally-owned. It serves milk tea, fusion tea, smoothies, slushies, and coffee drinks. You’ll also find poke bowls and spring rolls on the menu if you’re hungry as well. Drinks are switched out seasonally. Fat Straws Multiple Locations 11810 Preston Road, Suite 150

Dallas, TX 75230 | Map Website Fat Straws is a Dallas staple for boba tea. (Courtesy) Since 2002, this Dallas-based boba tea shop has been serving milk teas, fruit smoothies, and fruit teas in the metroplex. They also sell mochi donuts to pair with your favorite drink. Popular items include the Strawberry Black Tea, Classic Milk Tea, and Coconut Milk Tea. Mochi donut flavors range from Strawberry Cheesecake to Cookies and Cream. These can be ordered by the dozen, half dozen, or four-pack. Royal I.T. Cafe Lake Highlands 9100 N. Central Expressway, Suite 149

Dallas, TX 75231 | Map Website The brown sugar milk tea is most popular at Royal I.T. Cafe. (Courtesy of Royal I.T. Cafe) This Lake Highlands restaurant serves poke, sushi, ice cream, and great boba tea. The most popular drink is the brown sugar milk tea, but the fresh fruit teas such as honey lemonade green tea is also delicious. TP Tea Richardson 400 N. Greenville Avenue, Suite 14

Richardson, TX 75081 | Map Website Originally from Taiwan, the first Texas location of TP Tea is in Richardson. (Courtesy) This Richardson boba tea spot was founded in 2005 by Chun Shui Tang (who invented boba milk tea) in Taiwan. Since then, the brand has expanded all over the world including the U.S. This is the only location in Texas and it specializes in tea, tea lattes, and milk teas. Don’t miss the classic milk tea, Tieguanyin (a kind of Chinese oolong tea) Latte, and seasonal offerings.