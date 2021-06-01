Dallas has a vast collection of cocktail havens and top-notch restaurants with excellent happy hours, but as is the case with every saturated scenario, the cream always rises to the top. So we ran through our Rolodex of quality happy hours to narrow down the very best. The kind of happy hours that feel like an insider secret, or offer discounts so good you’ll want to go with everyone you know.

We’ve rounded up 10 must-visit happy hours in Dallas, from bars with killer drink deals to rare specials at high-end favorites.