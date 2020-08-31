Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Your selection of oysters - all 1/2 price from 3-6pm. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Might I suggest the Pemaquids. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Stone Fruit Martini also at 1/2 price during Hudson House happy hour. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Cozy up to the bar. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
The Cheeseburger paired with a martini, perhaps the best way to end your afternoon. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Avocado Dip (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Steak Frites, Beverly Salad, French Chicken, Espresso Martini, Chicken Parm, The Cheeseburger, Stone Fruit Martini, and The Cabo Martini (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Happy hour oyster heaven. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Restaurants

One of Dallas’ Best Happy Hours Makes its Way to Lakewood — Hudson House’s Hotspot Appeal Travels

It's Oyster and Martini Heaven

BY // 08.31.20
photography Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Your selection of oysters - all 1/2 price from 3-6pm. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Might I suggest the Pemaquids. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Stone Fruit Martini also at 1/2 price during Hudson House happy hour. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Cozy up to the bar. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
The Cheeseburger paired with a martini, perhaps the best way to end your afternoon. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Avocado Dip (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Steak Frites, Beverly Salad, French Chicken, Espresso Martini, Chicken Parm, The Cheeseburger, Stone Fruit Martini, and The Cabo Martini (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Happy hour oyster heaven. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Given the current economy, many out there (myself included) are looking for some high-end fun, but at lower prices. Happy hour is often a way to get a classic cocktail and some house specialties at discounted prices.

I was elated to hear that one of my favorite brunch spots had just opened a new outpost in my neighborhood. And it has half-price martinis and some shining stars from the menu (including oysters) also at half-price from 3 pm til 6 pm. Hudson House Lakewood has debuted during a time when other restaurants are struggling or have closed. It was originally scheduled to open earlier this year, but we all know how most well-laid plans. . . well, those plans all went out the window with COVID. Their other two locations, Addison and University Park, have also reopened this summer, but with limited-capacity guidelines in place.

As I am well acquainted with their brunch menu, I thought: Why not have a girls happy hour. My best friend and I decided to get dressed up (masks and all) and check out what I’m sure will become Lakewood’s newest hotspot, given the parking lot filled with the usual assortment of luxury SUVs and Audi sedans.

We arrived to find a dining room and bar that was buzzing (it was a Tuesday at 5pm), but with every other banquette purposefully empty. The decor is similar to the Addison and University Park locations, with hints of New England vacation spots such as Nantucket and East Hampton. Many of the patrons seemed straight out of a Vineyard Vines ad with their pastel polos, sundresses, and Jack Rogers sandals. I went with my standard Brooks Brothers white button-up, an Anderson & Cooper navy striped cotton sweater tied around my shoulders, shorts, and Stan Smith Adidas.

Walls were filled with a mix (which wasn’t haphazard, but eclectic in that Ralph Lauren store way) of framed oil paintings, black-and-white vintage shots of sports teams (such as Harvard crew), and posters from long-past exhibitions, including Matisse at the Louvre circa 1974. Throw in some blue-and-white porcelain and bowls of lemons, and I’m a happy camper. Music was loud enough to provide a lively background, and on our visit, Michael Jackson came on twice (“Rock with You” and “Human Nature”).

Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

The same cast of six have remained: Pemaquid (from Damariscotta River, Maine), blue point (from Norwalk, Connecitcut), chappys (from Martha’s Vineyard), Wellfleet (from Cape Cod), malpeques (from Malpeque Bay, Prince Edward Island), and raspberry (also from Malpeque Bay, Price Edward Island). My girlfriend and I decided the most delish oyster was the Pemaquid. Perhaps it’s a seasonal thing. . .

