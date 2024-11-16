fbpx
The 5 Best Dessert Shops In The Woodlands — Embrace the Sugar Rush

Cookies and Cupcakes and Sweet Treats, Oh My

BY // 11.16.24
pexels-igor-ovsyannykov-56123-205961

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or indulging your latest sugar craving, there's plenty of sweet choices in The Woodlands. Image: Igor Ovsyannykov/Pexels.

There’s no better time to sample local sweet treats than now, with holiday season about to shift into full gear. Whether for a party or just a cozy evening at home, these bakeries and dessert shops in The Woodlands offer everything from decadent cakes to artisan cookies with lots of special holiday flavors on the menu to sample. It just may be time to treat yourself.

These are The Best Dessert Shops In The Woodlands:

Dessert Gallery Bakery and Café

The Woodlands

25 Waterway Ave, Ste. A-125
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Woodlands Waterway Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery opened a second spot earlier this year on Waterway Avenue in The Woodlands.

Dessert Gallery on Waterway Avenue is the second location for Sara Brook’s thriving bakery business. Her original shop at 3600 Kirby Drive has been a go-to spot for Houstonians since 1995.

Dessert Gallery stands out for its elaborate custom cakes, ideal for holidays, weddings or birthdays. It also serves up an assortment of pies, cookies, dessert slabs and creative sweet treats. You can even visit the charming cafe to grab a coffee with your sugar fix.

Try the specialty Brookies, a mix of dark chocolate cookies with brownie chunks. You can also enjoy a slice of Brook’s delicious marble cake, made with a rich, pudding-like chocolate buttercream frosting.

Visit the website

Twisted Sugar

The Woodlands

4747 Research Forest Dr , #420B
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Twisted Sugar

Twisted Sugar is a cookie and soda shop offering a range of freshly-baked sweet treats.

Twisted Sugar is the ultimate sweet spot for classic cookies, endless soda flavors and ice cream twisters.

These dessert devotees bake all cookies from scratch daily, with more than 20 flavors on the menu. Choose from timeless or inventive options, including the popular Twisted Sugar cookie, a coconut-frosted sugar cookie topped with lime zest. This month’s specials include peanut butter cup, pumpkin chocolate chip and cinnamon toast crunch cookies.

For a chilled treat, try the ice cream twisters, with intriguing flavors like raspberry whip and frozen hot chocolate.

Visit the website

Crumbl Cookies

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , Suite 1075
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is one of the fastest growing dessert companies in the US.

One of the fastest growing dessert brands, Crumbl Cookies started in 2017 with two cousins perfecting their chocolate chip cookie recipe. Now, several locations have cropped up across the greater Houston and into The Woodlands.

Known for its signature pink box, Crumbl cookies can make the perfect gift for many holiday occasions. You can also order a box for curbside pickup or delivery.

New flavors rotate each week, but the milk chocolate chip cookie remains a favorite. This season, try the maple glaze or snickerdoodle cookie to fully dive into the holiday spirit.

Visit the website

Macaron by Patisse

The Woodlands

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd , #1775
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Macarons by Patisse

Stop by Macarons by Patisse after dinner on Hughes Landing for a deliciously light macaron.

Macaron by Patisse on Hughes Landing offers French macarons in a wide range of exquisite flavors.

These tiny, colorful desserts blend sweetness with perfectly balanced flavors, making them ideal for gifts, special events or just a taste of Paris in The Woodlands.

Don’t miss the lavender honey or raspberry rose macarons. For an after-dinner treat, try the macaron gelato.

Want to make your own macarons at home? You can also join regular classes to learn the French technique for baking these treats.

Visit the website

Cupcakes and Bubbles

The Woodlands

Village Green, 26400 Kuykendahl Road , Ste. C160
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Cupcakes and Bubbles

Cupcakes and Bubbles offers two of life's tastiest treats at the same time.

Cupcakes and Bubbles pairs two delights: gourmet cupcakes and champagne. Whether you’re celebrating or just enjoying a luxury treat, a trip to Cupcakes and Bubbles in Creekside Park is worth it.

Order a cupcake flight for a pairing of three cupcakes with three glasses of white, red or rosé champagne. The cafe is also open for breakfast and lunch. Or you can book the space for a private party.

Regular cupcake flavors include S’mores, caramel Bailey’s, triple chocolate and Funfetti. Gluten-free, keto and sugar-free cupcakes are available, too.

Visit the website

