Fort Worth’s 10 Best Happy Hours — From Cozy Japanese Spots to Speakeasies, These Restaurants and Bars Deliver

One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

What’s better than celebrating getting off work early? Or, on the flip side, an exhausting day in the office? Happy hour, of course. Across Cowtown, bars and restaurants offer drink and food specials every day of the week, including discounted craft cocktails, cheese boards, burgers, and bar bites. Here are Fort Worth’s 10 best happy hours.

Wabi House

1229 8th Avenue, Suite 227

Just off of 8th and Magnolia is Wabi House, a cozy Japanese restaurant with ramen and izakaya-style dishes. Happy hour is every day from 3 pm to 7 pm and includes killer specials for small plates. There’s the karaage, which is Japanese fried chicken with marinated watermelon and spicy aioli, pork gyoza dumplings, sweet corn fritters, blistered shishito peppers, crispy pork ears, and much more. Drink specials include $5 Sapporo on draft, sake, and wine ranging from $4 to $6, and $7 cocktails including a melon margarita, mule, Japanese highball, and a plum wine Aperol spritz.

Atlas

314 S Main Street, Suite 100

On Main Street, Atlas is a newly opened Fort Worth cocktail bar with a moody atmosphere. Full of dark wood accents, bold wallpaper, and unique paintings, it’s a great spot for date night and a globally inspired cocktail. Happy hour is Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm, and Sundays from 10 pm to 2 am. During this time, find $7 Old Fashioneds, Ranch Waters, Cosmopolitans, and other cocktails, plus $5 bruschetta, pretzel bites, and meatballs. There’s also $3 Lonestar and High Life Pony beers on special.

Hudson House

4600 Dexter Avenue

A favorite Fort Worth happy hour, Hudson House serves East Coast comforts including lobster rolls and steak frites near Arlington Heights. Happy hour is from 3 pm to 6 pm (bar only) on weekdays, with half-price martinis, bellinis, and wine by the glass. They also have $3 East Coast oysters available, and a $10 cheeseburger. Girl dinner, anyone?

Press Café

4801 Edwards Ranch Road, Suite 105

On the trailhead at Fort Worth’s Clearfork, Press Café is loved for its patio and rooftop bar, plus its brunch and breakfast menus and healthy selections. Happy hour here (Monday through Thursday from 3 pm to 6 pm) is an absolute win, with specialty cocktails for $7.50, house mixed drinks for $5.50, domestic beers for $4, and 25% off wines. Select appetizers, such as parmesan truffle fries, avocado toast, house ricotta with toasted ciabatta bread, and more at half off, and cheese boards are $12.50.

Buffalo Bros

Multiple Locations

With a location by TCU and another in Downtown Fort Worth, Buffalo Bros is a casual bar for watching sports games. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm, with $2.50 select beers, $3 well drinks, and $4 house wine. During this time, take advantage of .75 cent boneless wings and half-off slices of pizza.

Rabbit Hole

3237 White Settlement Road

Known as the “home of the 7 am happy hour,” Rabbit Hole makes sure to have discounted drinks for everyone, including third-shift workers just getting off work when everyone else is on their way in. From 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday, the bar offers happy hour specials that are different every day.

Toro Toro

200 Main Street

Pan-Latin restaurant Toro Toro is known for its south-of-the-border fare, including ceviche, empanadas, grilled steaks, and even Cuban sandwiches. During happy hour, which is Monday through Thursday, find $4 draft beers, $6 well drinks, and half-off wines. Daily specials include Taco Tuesdays, Wednesdays for the Weary Traveler with half-off bottles of Latin wine, Tequila Flight Thursdays, and bottomless brunch on weekends.

Thompson’s

900 Houston Street

In downtown Fort Worth, Thompson’s is a speakeasy and cigar lounge frequented by locals and visitors alike. On Monday, it’s happy hour all day long, and again on Tuesday through Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm. During happy hour, find cocktails and wines for $6.50. There’s also Tequila Tuesdays, where agave tequilas are 30 percent off all day long, and Whiskey Wednesdays, where whiskeys are 30 percent off.

Casa Rita Margs Y Miches

1445 N Main Street

In Northside, Casa Rita Margs Y Miches is a colorful Fort Worth happy hour spot for to-go margaritas and micheladas. Frozen margarita flavors include strawberry, mango, watermelon with chamoy and Tajin, and more, while micheladas can be made spicy with your choice of beer. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday all day, and specials include $1 Jello shots, 16-ounce frozen margaritas for $8, 32-ounce margaritas for $12, half-gallon margaritas for $20, and gallon margaritas for $40. If you’re having a party, this is the place for bulk drinks.

The Fitzgerald

6115 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Suite 104

As far as Fort Worth happy hours go, this is a locally beloved one. The Fitzgerald offers Gulf Coast-style seafood, a lengthy wine list, and jazz music. Happy hour is from 3 pm to close on Monday and Tuesday, from 3 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday through Friday, and from 8 pm to 10 pm on Saturdays, which is a win for even having a happy hour on Saturday night. Specials include $5 well drinks, $6 wines, $1 off all beer, and $10 select appetizers, which include crab cakes, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, French onion dip, hush puppies, shrimp and crawfish queso, and more. There are also a dozen oysters on the half-shell for $20. And on Thursdays, find half-priced bottles of wine.