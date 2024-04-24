Three Hole-In-The-Wall Dallas Restaurants Every Local Should Know

Hidden behind unassuming storefronts, these three Dallas “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants defy aesthetic-based expectations with exceptional cuisine and unwavering hospitality, earning them a loyal following over the years. The familial bonds at the heart of each company translate into a sense of warmth and authenticity (you’ll often find siblings working side by side) and the dishes are love letters to cultural heritages and treasured passed-down recipes.

In an industry currently fraught with turnover, these “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants are rare beacons of continuity in Dallas.

Food from Galilee

6710 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205 | foodfromgalilee.com

Three brothers– Naser, Kasem, and Yasser Elkhaled– co-own the longtime Snider Plaza restaurant. (One of them is likely taking your order on any given day.) Now their children, many of whom are in college, can also be found helping out. The Elkhaled family originated in Galilee and Lebanon before immigrating to Texas and opening Food From Galilee in September 1991.

“So many places come and go,” owner Yasser Elkahaled said. “I think we have endured because we have lots of loyal customers who appreciate the quality and service we offer. We are still using the same recipes we have always used, and everything is homemade and made from scratch.”

The chicken shawarma and gyros made from a house mix of lamb and beef are favorites in my family, but my personal go-to is the succulent combo platter of grape leaves and cabbage rolls stuffed with spiced rice and meat. You can’t go wrong, but be sure to select the split red lentil soup as one of your included sides. Studded with savory chicken and the perfect hit of lemon, you’ll never find a more restorative, soul-healing soup.

Sandwich Hag

1902 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215 | sandwichhag.com

Owner Reyna Duong says a significant portion of her customers are returning patrons who have stuck with her since Sandwich Hag’s early popup days in 2016, but new people are discovering this Dallas gem every day. It’s so popular in fact, that arriving before closing time doesn’t necessarily guarantee you one of their delicious bánh mís, which do tend to sell out.

Duong’s dishes carry on her mother’s legacy of creating vibrant Vietnamese food from scratch. Bánh mís are the star of the menu, with a few chef specials and chips to compliment them. Made on freshly baked Vietnamese baguettes, the sandwiches include garlic aioli spread, pickled vegetables, and your choice of protein– from the house pork sausage to garlic tofu to fried eggs with fish sauce. Since Duong added chimlanh, a cà phê shop, to the Sandwich Hag space in 2023, you can now enjoy Vietnamese coffee with your sandwich. I recommend the Coco Dà Lat for its perfectly balanced pairing of Nam Coffee Co.’s bold robusta dark roast with sweet coconut cream and condensed milk.

Aside from appreciating the fresh, flavorful food, Duong said, “I think people respect us and stay with us for what we refuse to do, just as much as for what we do stand for.” She is likely referring to her “no assholes” policy and the shop’s firm stance against modification requests. What Sandwich Hag does stand for, however, is just as distinctive. For example, hiring differently-abled employees (inspired by her brother Sugar Sang, who has Down syndrome and works alongside Duong daily) and buying from Vietnamese suppliers and businesses.

Jimmy’s Food Store

4901 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75206 | jimmysfoodstore.com

Jimmy’s Food Store is an Italian grocery and deli that has been run by three generations of the DiCarlo family since its founding in 1966. Mike and Paul, brothers, co-owners, and grandsons of Jimmy himself, can be found behind the checkout or wheeling around dollies piled high with pickled condiments and fresh mozzarella. After a devastating fire in 2004, it was Mike and Paul that brought us the Jimmy’s we know and love today– deciding to rebuild and focus the shop on their Italian heritage.

At Jimmy’s, the muffuletta sandwich is layered with mortadella, salami, ham, and a homemade olive salad. The meatball sub is crafted with homemade red sauce and grandmother Marie DiCarlo’s old recipe for the hand-rolled meatballs. The Cuban is toasted with roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, and “mojo” sauce. These are just a few favorites that have earned Jimmy’s its mainstay status in East Dallas.

Although word of their famous sandwiches are often what brings people in for the first time, there’s so much more to discover. An entire aisle is dedicated to pasta with rows of house-made sauces and condiments (from jalapeno quail eggs to old-fashioned spiced peach preserves). There’s also aa thoughtful selection of regional Italian wines. These are all reasons to adore Jimmy’s Food Store, but it’s the genuine warmth radiating from every staff member that makes you feel like part of the family from the moment you step through the door, setting Jimmy’s apart in a league of its own.