The Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day In The Woodlands — For Brunch, Buffet Fun, Drink Deals and More

Porta'Vino is a BYOB wine bar. Come along for relaxed vibes and Texas-Tuscan cuisine.

After opening its first BYOB restaurant in Houston’s The Heights neighborhood, Porta’Vino turned to The Woodlands for its second home. The name means ‘bring wine’ in Italian, and this place is the brainchild of veteran Houston restauranteur Bill Floyd.

Porta’Vino’s special menu for Mother’s Day includes a choice of appetizers followed by some showcase entrees, including a wild boar bolognese, barramundi sea bass, or 10-hour braised short rib. The meal is accompanied by two glasses of your favorite alcoholic beverage, with bellinis, prosecco, mimosas, red and white wine to choose from.

This Mother’s Day brunch in The Woodlands is $60 per person.

View the menu here.

You can make a reservation on Open Table or call (346) 237-5380.