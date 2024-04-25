The Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day In The Woodlands — For Brunch, Buffet Fun, Drink Deals and More
Meals That Will Make Mom Feel SpecialBY Annierose Donnelly // 04.25.24
Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (it’s Sunday, May 12 this year), but it’s not too late to make plans for a big meal out in The Woodlands. We’ve found the tastiest special menus in the area, from elaborate brunch buffets to sophisticated wine pairings, so you can celebrate Mother’s Day in style.
These are the Best Restaurants for Mother’s Day in The Woodlands:
After opening its first BYOB restaurant in Houston’s The Heights neighborhood, Porta’Vino turned to The Woodlands for its second home. The name means ‘bring wine’ in Italian, and this place is the brainchild of veteran Houston restauranteur Bill Floyd.
Porta’Vino’s special menu for Mother’s Day includes a choice of appetizers followed by some showcase entrees, including a wild boar bolognese, barramundi sea bass, or 10-hour braised short rib. The meal is accompanied by two glasses of your favorite alcoholic beverage, with bellinis, prosecco, mimosas, red and white wine to choose from.
This Mother’s Day brunch in The Woodlands is $60 per person.
View the menu here.
You can make a reservation on Open Table or call (346) 237-5380.
2. The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar
Creekside’s neighborhood whisky bar is offering some interesting specials for this Mother’s Day. That includes a Mother’s Day Meal Kit To-Go. The kit includes a 48 ounce garlic rosemary prime rib, smoked salmon deviled eggs, scalloped potatoes, a spring vegetable medley and many other highlights. Dessert is a sticky toffee pudding.
This to-go feast feeds a family of four for $195. Contact the restaurant directly to reserve your Mother’s Day Meal Kit by Friday, May 10.
You can also book a table at the restaurant and treat your mom to The Refuge’s signature menu, with Mother’s Day features and cocktail specials.
You can make a reservation at The Refuge on Open Table.
A buffet brunch at Italian restaurant Sorriso could be a great way to kick off your Mother’s Day in The Woodlands.
This elaborate spread features Sorriso’s fresh cheese wheel pasta, as well as traditional Belgian waffles and pancakes from the griddle. You can also order some homemade pizza, avocado toast, or create your own custom omelets.
Sorriso’s brunch costs $68 per person. View the menu here.
You can make a reservation at Sorriso on Open Table.
CRU is serving up a springtime Mother’s Day feast, with drinks and bites to enjoy in the restaurant’s cozy Market Street location.
Choose from an array of fabulous brunch dishes, including CRU’s signature goat’s cheese beignet, and build your own three course menu for $48 per person. Extra bonus? CRU is serving $8 mimosas, bellinis and ciprianis. Cheers to mom!
View the menu here.
You can make a reservation at CRU on Open Table.
Amerigo’s is opening early for Mother’s Day with an 11 am to 3 pm brunch planned. The elegant à la carte menu is filled with seasonal Italian-inspired favorites, including capellini with crawfish and Italian risotto. One of The Woodlands’ top fine dining restaurants, Amerigo’s will also be offering bottomless mimosas, sangrias and bloody Mary’s for $12.
View the menu here.
You can make a reservation at Amerigo’s Grille on Open Table.
6. Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Say thanks to your mom for everything that she does with a gorgeous lakefront brunch at Harrison’s. This chic and inviting space, with beautiful views of The Woodlands’ idyllic forest landscape, will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch for the entire family from 10 am to 3 pm on mom’s big day.
Enjoy the buffet with a welcome mimosa for $95 per person. Kids eat for $45.
View the menu here.
Secure Mother’s Day brunch reservations at Harrison’s by calling (281) 364-6248.
7. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
A reservation at Fleming’s could be a memorable way to celebrate your mom this year. The stylish steakhouse is offering a three course Mother’s Day menu, featuring a few special entrée options, on both Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.
Choose from the baby gem shellfish Louie salad, a pan roasted maitake mushroom cavatappi with grilled chicken, a sun-dried tomato and a spinach stuffed pork chop.O r upgrade to the Surf and Turf menu with filet mignon paired with North Atlantic lobster tail or Alaskan golden king crab legs. Start things off with a strawberry fennel salad or potato leek soup. To finish, the dessert is a lime cheesecake tart.
Fleming’s is also offering a selection of special cocktails, including the tart and tangy mimosa, tropical twist mimosa and the ultimate bloody Mary.
This three course Mother’s Day menu starts at $55 per person. The Surf and Turf menu starts at $80 per person.
View the menu here.
You can make a reservation at Fleming’s on OpenTable or call (281) 362-0103.