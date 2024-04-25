Restaurants / Lists

The Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day In The Woodlands — For Brunch, Buffet Fun, Drink Deals and More

Meals That Will Make Mom Feel Special

BY // 04.25.24
Mother’s Day The Woodlands

A Mother's Day brunch in The Woodlands is a great way to spoil your mom this year. (Image by Brooke Lark)

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (it’s Sunday, May 12 this year), but it’s not too late to make plans for a big meal out in The Woodlands. We’ve found the tastiest special menus in the area, from elaborate brunch buffets to sophisticated wine pairings, so you can celebrate Mother’s Day in style.

These are the Best Restaurants for Mother’s Day in The Woodlands:

1. Porta’Vino

207 E Shore Drive, Suite 130
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Porta’Vino

Porta'Vino is a BYOB wine bar. Come along for relaxed vibes and Texas-Tuscan cuisine.

After opening its first BYOB restaurant in Houston’s The Heights neighborhood, Porta’Vino turned to The Woodlands for its second home. The name means ‘bring wine’ in Italian, and this place is the brainchild of veteran Houston restauranteur Bill Floyd.

Porta’Vino’s special menu for Mother’s Day includes a choice of appetizers followed by some showcase entrees, including a wild boar bolognese, barramundi sea bass, or 10-hour braised short rib.  The meal is accompanied by two glasses of your favorite alcoholic beverage, with bellinis, prosecco, mimosas, red and white wine to choose from.

This Mother’s Day brunch in The Woodlands is $60 per person.

View the menu here.

You can make a reservation on Open Table or call (346) 237-5380.

2. The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, #C800
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

louis-hansel-K47107aP8UU-unsplash

Give mom a well-deserved break from cooking by ordering a Mother's Day Meal To-Go Kit from The Refuge.

Creekside’s neighborhood whisky bar is offering some interesting specials for this Mother’s Day.  That includes a Mother’s Day Meal Kit To-Go. The kit includes a 48 ounce garlic rosemary prime rib, smoked salmon deviled eggs, scalloped potatoes, a spring vegetable medley and many other highlights. Dessert is a sticky toffee pudding.

This to-go feast feeds a family of four for $195. Contact the restaurant directly to reserve your Mother’s Day Meal Kit by Friday, May 10.

You can also book a table at the restaurant and treat your mom to The Refuge’s signature menu, with Mother’s Day features and cocktail specials.

You can make a reservation at The Refuge on Open Table.

3. Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sorriso-Pizza-1200×700.jpg

Sorriso Italian Kitchen (Photo by Georgie Miller )

A buffet brunch at Italian restaurant Sorriso could be a great way to kick off your Mother’s Day in The Woodlands.

This elaborate spread features Sorriso’s fresh cheese wheel pasta, as well as traditional Belgian waffles and pancakes from the griddle. You can also order some homemade pizza, avocado toast, or create your own custom omelets.

Sorriso’s brunch costs $68 per person. View the menu here.

You can make a reservation at Sorriso on Open Table.

4. CRÚ

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, #650
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

louis-hansel-tnmEcUS7vI8-unsplash

Enjoy a fine wine and some quality time with mom at CRÚ on Market Street.

CRU is serving up a springtime Mother’s Day feast, with drinks and bites to enjoy in the restaurant’s cozy Market Street location.

Choose from an array of fabulous brunch dishes, including CRU’s signature goat’s cheese beignet, and build your own three course menu for $48 per person. Extra bonus? CRU is serving $8 mimosas, bellinis and ciprianis. Cheers to mom!

View the menu here.

You can make a reservation at CRU on Open Table.

5. Amerigo’s Grille

The Woodlands

25250 Grogans Park Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Amerigo’s Grille

Amerigo's Grille is an Italian-inspired fine dining spot in The Woodlands.

Amerigo’s is opening early for Mother’s Day with an 11 am to 3 pm brunch planned. The elegant à la carte menu is filled with seasonal Italian-inspired favorites, including capellini with crawfish and Italian risotto. One of The Woodlands’ top fine dining restaurants, Amerigo’s will also be offering bottomless mimosas, sangrias and bloody Mary’s for $12.

View the menu here.

You can make a reservation at Amerigo’s Grille on Open Table.

6. Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

Harrison's will offer guests a diverse menu with lakefront views. Image: Lincoln Barbour.

Say thanks to your mom for everything that she does with a gorgeous lakefront brunch at Harrison’s. This chic and inviting space, with beautiful views of The Woodlands’ idyllic forest landscape, will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch for the entire family from 10 am to 3 pm on mom’s big day.

Enjoy the buffet with a welcome mimosa for $95 per person. Kids eat for $45.

View the menu here.

Secure Mother’s Day brunch reservations at Harrison’s by calling (281) 364-6248.

7. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 305
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

2024_Easter_BabyGemShellfishLouie

The Baby Gem Shellfish Louie is one of the highlights of Fleming's Mother's Day menu.

A reservation at Fleming’s could be a memorable way to celebrate your mom this year. The stylish steakhouse is offering a three course Mother’s Day menu, featuring a few special entrée options, on both Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Choose from the baby gem shellfish Louie salad, a pan roasted maitake mushroom cavatappi with grilled chicken, a sun-dried tomato and a spinach stuffed pork chop.O r upgrade to the Surf and Turf menu with filet mignon paired with North Atlantic lobster tail or Alaskan golden king crab legs. Start things off with a strawberry fennel salad or potato leek soup. To finish, the dessert is a lime cheesecake tart.

Fleming’s is also offering a selection of special cocktails, including the tart and tangy mimosa, tropical twist mimosa and the ultimate bloody Mary.

This three course Mother’s Day menu starts at $55 per person. The Surf and Turf menu starts at $80 per person.

View the menu here.

You can make a reservation at Fleming’s on OpenTable or call (281) 362-0103.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X