Houston’s Lavish $1 Million-Plus Ladies Brunch Turns The Revaire Into a Dreamy Fall Scene With a Lot of Purpose

Cancer Warrior Payton Angelle on stage with Brittany Hebert Franklin receives a standing ovation at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Sarah Barrera, Logan Lester Talfeski, Cristi Liles, Marti Grizzle, Payton Wallace,Alex Joven, Kinsey Reagan Green at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Nancy Gonzales, Christina Jack, Lydia Brooks, Destiny Rene at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Charlye Lynne, Andrea Tran at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Trailblazer Award recipient Alex Kinsey, co-chairs Jessica Morrison and Logan Lester Tafelski at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Artist Tyler Kay painting live for the auction at Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Marti Grizzle with the baby Goldendoodle presented for the live auction at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Brittany Hebert Franklin, Sky High for Kids founder and CEO, conducts the auction at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Kat Pressly, Reagan Bregman, Iris Shaftel at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Iris & Danny Shaftel at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Helen Winchell, Chelsea Richter, Lindsey Caldwell McConathy at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Nancy Almodovar, Bianca Calderon, Lissy de Lachica at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Alchemia fashion on the runway at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Dr. Kriti Mohan, Gretchen Keim at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Alchemia owner Jennifer Grigsby, modernMARLA owner Marla Hurley at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Jessica Morrison, guest of honor Kathy Norris, Logan Lester Tafelski at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Brittany Hebert Franklin leads the surprise bell ringing for Cancer Warrior Payton Angelle was a heartfelt moment at the Ladies Who Brunch benefit for Sky High for Kids at The Revaire. (Photo by Crazy Pita)

Lavish — that would be the word to describe every aspect of the Sky High for Kids “Ladies Who Brunch” fundraiser. The fall frocks worn by the 650 women were ebullient. The joyful emotions applauding a young cancer survivor were immeasurable. And the $1 million-plus in proceeds was simply over the top.

The Revaire was an equally posh setting for the annual event that raises funds to aid in the fight against childhood cancer and to assist kids suffering from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The garden party theme found the sophisticated event space dressed in lush floral presentations, inadvertently echoing the numerous floral dresses favored by guests.

While a runway fashion show from Alchemia, co-sponsored by Marla Hurley’s Modern Marla,was applauded, the highlight of the day was the bell ringing ceremony.

Payton Angelle, a resilient Cancer Warrior, successfully completed her last chemotherapy treatment in August, marking the end of her two-and-a-half-year battle with lymphoma. In a surprise for all, as the young lady rang the bell (the traditional end of treatment celebration) and the room exploded in a cascade of golden confetti, commemorating her amazing journey.

While hearts were touched and emotions running high, Ski High Kids founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin conducted a live auction that included such must-have items as a Canyon Lake Getaway, a 15-week-old Goldendoodle puppy, and a diamond package from Shaftel Diamonds.

Proceeds from the luncheon will be distributed to Texas Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“I am very proud to be a part of the next generation of philanthropists here in Houston, and having the opportunity to lead this committee as chair has been extremely special and rewarding,” Logan Lester Tafelski, who co-chaired the luncheon with Jessica Morrison, noted.

“Over the years, I have seen how the Ladies Who Brunch event has grown and each year it just gets better and better because we have a group of women from all different walks of life who truly care about Sky High for Kids’ cause. I am thankful to be a small part of the overall vision to end childhood cancer forever.”

Two women spotlighted were guest of honor Kathy Norris, vice president of ESG Innovations and Business Development with Kodiak Gas Services, and Trailblazer Award recipient Alex Kinsey.

PC Seen: Reagan Bregman, Kathy Norris, Natalie Wright, Bianca Calderon de Lachica, Danielle Dubois, Dr. Kriti Mohan, Nancy Almodovar, Demi Cruz, Chita Craft, Iris Shaftel, Celerina Dugat, Sophia Ortiz, and Bri Collins.