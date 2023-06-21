5 Great Sushi Restaurants In The Woodlands — Local Staples and Standout Creative Spots
Intimate Omakase Tastings, Hand Roll Hotspots and Great Value Finds AwaitBY Annierose Donnelly // 06.21.23
The Woodlands rocks a treasure trove of fabulous restaurants, and sushi is one of the global cuisines it offers well worth discovering. With creative chefs bringing plenty of unique flair and noteworthy techniques to the table, there is a growing number of small, independently-owned sushi restaurants to add to your Woodlands dining list.
Are you searching for a date night with artful sushi rolls and spirited cocktails? A quick lunch or happy hour deal to brighten up your week? Or perhaps an upscale omakase dining experience? We’ve got you covered either which way.
Here The Woodlands’ Best Sushi Restaurants:
Sapporo Izakaya
Serving up some of the freshest sushi the Township has to offer, Sapporo Izakaya has been a Panther’s Creek staple for many moons. Their traditional Japanese menu hits several high notes, from ocean-fresh sashimi to specialty hand rolls, from don buri to hibachi and the ever-so-tasty spicy miso ramen. Create your own combinations and try some of their specialty rolls, such as the Ginza Roll and Tex-Mex roll.
Sapporo’s offers several great value lunch combo deals, including bento boxes, hibachi and roll specials.
Order online or stop by for first-come first-served seating.
After an afternoon of browsing the fabulous stores on Market Street, pop into Uni Sushi, which is tucked under the Cinemark movie theater. For a lighter lunch spread, try the sashimi salad with ginger dressing or agedashi tofu bites. Heartier options include plates like the rib-eye beef rolls, Chilean sea bass and chipotle salmon.
There are endless choices to keep you coming back for more rounds of Uni Sushi’s Asian-European fusion dishes.
Pro tip: Stop by on Wednesdays for $6 martinis from 4 pm to 10 pm.
Make a reservation or stop by for first-come first-served seating.
Perfectly situated in two prime Woodlands’ locations with restaurants in both Indian Springs and Cochran’s Crossing, Sakekawa is a little piece of sushi and hibachi heaven. Sit down with a glass of sake and start with a selection of artfully plated hand rolls, each lovingly prepared by expert sushi chefs. There are plenty of choices to tempt you further, such as the fried soft-shell crab, pepper tuna sashimi and hibachi grilled teriyaki steak.
This spot comes alive at Happy Hour with $5 house cocktails, sushi rolls and appetizers on offer.
Make a reservation, order online or stop by for first-come first-served seating.
Just off I-45 at Oak Ridge North, this Woodlands restaurant is something of a secret among sushi lovers. Owned and operated by Chef Jordan since 2017, stop by for fresh Japanese food. The robust menu includes interesting rolls such as the Yam Yam Roll and Shaggy Dog Roll. Or take the pressure off and simply order the chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi combo.
Order the ‘love boat for two’ and enjoy 16 pieces of sushi to enjoy for a memorable date night.
Order online or stop by for first-come first-served seating.
This spacious Japanese restaurant just south of The Woodlands offers seafood and sushi lovers an upscale dining experience. The fish is freshly delivered straight from the waters of Toyosu and Kyushu Market in Japan. The chefs use seasonal Texas ingredients to complement their traditional Japanese dishes.
Expect smooth, buttery cuts of fresh fish and beautifully presented sushi rolls with the perfect amounts of rice and stuffing. Standout items on the menu include the 72-hour slow cooked Wagyu skewers, nigiri, sashimi and signature maki. The restaurant also offers an omakase menu available on request.
Happy Hour includes cold and hot tastings, alongside cocktails, sake and wine.
Order online or call to make a reservation.