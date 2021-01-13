Bird Bakery Founder Elizabeth Chambers on Making Little Moments Sweeter

Those who’ve visited the pretty little café in Highland Park Village know the truth: there’s not much a Bird Bakery Monster Cookie can’t cure. No day can’t be made slightly better with the addition of a California Turkey sandwich. These are simply the facts.

So who better to provide a little insight into making the intimate gatherings of our pandemic era even sweeter than Bird Bakery founder Elizabeth Chambers? Currently posted up with her family in Grand Cayman, where they’ve been since before the start of the pandemic, Chambers remotely shared her favorite giftable items from the Park Cities bakery, and how to make a socially distanced gathering feel as warm as possible.

What are your favorite recipes for contact free (Covid-friendly) gifting to friends and family that are actually doable for the non-professional bakers?

Our house-made granola is absolutely delicious and everyone’s favorite. It’s made with olive oil instead of butter and is without a doubt, the best granola you’ve ever tried.

Is there a Bird Bakery item that’s particularly popular for birthday parties?

Our mini cupcakes are perfect for birthday parties. Guests order an assortment of flavors, to please everyone and love that we can color match the buttercream to the theme. They also appreciate that they’re the perfect size for children’s parties — and adult parties as well! Our custom sugar cookies are the perfect take-away treat.

For every single one of my children’s birthday parties, our take-away treat is a custom sugar cookie in a cello bag tied with a theme-appropriate ribbon and a bag of Sweetheart Crunch. Guests love them so much and look forward to my parties knowing that they’ll leave with even more delicious BIRD treats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Chambers (@elizabethchambers)

For those who choose to attend a party virtually during this time, do you have any ideas for making that experience more seamless?

I love a festive setup for a virtual party. Decorate more than you normally would and make sure that the champagne is chilled and on-hand!

Entertaining may continue to look different for people this year. Any tips for making a smaller, more intimate celebration still feel full?

We’re all spending more time at home, so why not spend that time decorating and baking? Make your home more festive than years past and cook/bake everyone’s favorite recipe. Include a note with each dish about what you appreciate about them to make everyone feel extra special in this time!

Does Bird Bakery offer any baking or decorating kits for a gathering? (For both adults and kids?)

Yes, our *Cookie Decorating Kits are everyone’s (children and adults) favorite activity for all gatherings — both in person and virtual. Many of our guests have ordered Cookie Kits for their family across the country and have scheduled family Zooms for a creative activity to create memories and bring everyone together as much as possible during this wild time.

*Kits aren’t available directly on Bird Bakery’s website, but they are fulfilling custom orders via email.