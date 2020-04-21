Beloved Highland Park Village Café Returns With a New Takeout Menu and Grocery Staples

These days, we’ll take our silver linings anywhere we can get them. This week, that positivity comes to us in the form of the launching or relaunching of takeout from Texas institutions we thought we may not see again for months.

Yesterday, Rise entered the curbside pick-up game in Dallas and Fort Worth (no soufflés as of yet, but we’re not giving up hope on an at-home kit). Today, one of Dallas’ most loved bakeries makes a curbside comeback. After temporarily closing their Highland Park Village doors on March 23, Bird Bakery has reopened with a limited menu, which thankfully includes their popular California Turkey sandwich and monster cookies.

Bird’s new menu also includes take-and-bake cookie dough, sugar cookie decorating kits, family picnic baskets, and grocery staples such as sliced turkey, veggie bundles, paper towels, and even toilet paper.

Place to-go orders by calling 214-780-0322. Bird Bakery is open in Highland Park Village from 10 am to 6 pm.

Bird Bakery’s current takeout menu at their Highland Park Village location in Dallas.

If you do plan to make a trip to the Village this Saturday, April 25, for a Bird breakfast sandwich or a pound of Plugra butter (a baker’s dream!), consider bringing some donations of gently used or new clothing, shoes, handbags, home accessories, and jewelry to drop off for The Family Place. The historic shopping center is accepting donations in boxes or bags (no hangers, wire or otherwise) and will be doing it without contact — just look for The Family Place truck when you arrive.