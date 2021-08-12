Bludorn pastry chef Alejandra Salas re-imagines three of the restaurants most popular desserts into ice cream cones to-die-for. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Bludorn pastry chef Alejandra Salas re-imagines three of the restaurants most popular desserts into ice cream cones to-die-for. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Bludorn's Rocky Mountain flaming ice cream cone celebrates a combo of chocolate ice cream, smoked marshmallows, chocolate chips, caramelized hazelnuts and meringue. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Bludorn introduces three decadent ice cream cones, based on its most popular desserts, with a financial nod to Buffalo Bayou Partnership. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Star Pastry Chef Jumps Into the World of Ice Cream at a Top Houston Restaurant

Alejandra Salas' Special Cones Will be Available at Bludorn

BY // 08.11.21
photography Michael Anthony
Anyone who has savored the Strawberry Shortcake or other impossibly delicious creations from the talented hands of Bludorn pastry chef Alejandra Salas understands the excitement with which I am anticipating her latest contribution to the world of deliciousness — three unique ice cream cones as reimagined from her three most popular desserts.

Salas will introduces them at the Houston restaurant this Friday, August 13. The ice cream will be available for in-restaurant dining or to-go.

Imagine, if you will, that incredible Strawberry Shortcake dessert, transformed into a confection of strawberry ice cream, confit strawberries, biscuit, Chantilly cream and fresh strawberries served in a cone on a custom mahogany stand.

The trio of yummy scoops includes Sweet Corn, a corn ice cream laced with dulce de leche, cornflake crumble and corn cookie; and the Rocky Mountain, an homage to the popular flaming Baked Alaska, composed of with chocolate ice cream, smoked marshmallows, chocolate chips, caramelized hazelnuts and meringue, all gently flamed.

This is no ordinary ice cream special as Bludorn, which early on established itself as a player on the city’s philanthropic scene, will contribute $1 from each of the $12 cones (remember this is dessert, not a trip to Baskin Robbins) to Buffalo Bayou Partnership. This is Bludorn’s good neighbor policy in action as the dramatic transformation of Buffalo Bayou is taking place on a few leaps from the Allen Parkway restaurant.

Summer temps in Houston are far from over so the timing is ideal for introduction of a new take on ice cream desserts. As Bludorn likes to say, these ice cream cones “add cool layer of opulence to the city’s dessert scene.” And whoever imagined slurping on ice cream cones at a superb restaurant? Well, kudos to Salas for that inspiration and to Bludorn chef Aaron Bludorn for embracing the idea.

Cones to-go can be ordered on the Bludorn website beginning on Friday.

