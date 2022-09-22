Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History

Fort Worth's former Wild Acre on Camp Bowie will soon become Boozie's. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.

This new Fairview spot is the fruition of the beer paradise that Wild Acre was working on before it was purchased by Bishop Cider (a sale first reported on by PaperCity Fort Worth last May).

Wild Acre chef David Hollister will remain on (now in a partnership role) at the new Boozie’s Brewery, which already plans expansion. Conti and Hollister have also added Chip Stroup to the team. There’s a lot of history between Hollister and Stroup.

“He was my old director of operations from my years at Gas Monkey Bar & Grill,” David Hollister says of Stroup. “Plus, we hired a new brewer. The Wild Acre taps will come off and Boozie Beers will go on.”

The new beers will be conceived by Bobby Mullins of the former Armadillo Ale Works in Denton. Both Boozie’s will bring a creative and casual menu crafted by Hollister and brew in-house with equipment already installed. The Fort Worth and Fairview brew palaces will also both include a full bar with crafty cocktails from a mixologist. Add signature root beer and, if all goes to plan, some craft sodas too.

Bruce Conti owns the building at 6479 Camp Bowie Boulevard that the Fort Worth Boozie’s will call home. This was the space that Wild Acre planned to open in the heart of the COVID shutdowns in March 2020. Conti is moving ahead and sticking with the kitschy mural of Nicolas Cage from Raising Arizona that dominates the space’s back wall. Hollister is also an accomplished amateur photographer — and his photography will be featured on the walls of the new Fort Worth Boozie’s too.

Hollister says the team is in the process of adding a green space/game lawn in front of the current patio. The menu will feature his house-made soups and sandwiches. Expect a birra grilled cheese and other creative spins. One sandwich Hollister rolled out this week is filled with jalapeno poppers. We’ll see if it becomes a fan favorite as well.

The chef photographer also hints that you might see bangers and mash on the menu soon too.

“Fairview will be more Texas cuisine,” Hollister tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “I’m doing a sourdough breaded chicken fried steak, inspired by my time working with Grady Spears. There will be a larded pork chop as well as fresh churros.

“It will be Texas with a hint of Latin flavor.”

There also will be ceviche and tomatillo verde soup on the Boozie’s menu.

A Bigger Boozie’s

The Fairview location is much more expansive, measuring in at around 7000 square feet, and the Boozie’s team plans a play on the word fair/fare full tilt. While the brewpub will be known as Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare, there will be black and white photos Hollister took of ferris wheels and other fair related images. Plus, instead of prices next to items on the menus, you find the “fare” you’ll pay for each item.

“It’s a warm space with dark woods, walnut tables and rock floors,” Hollister notes. “So the black and white photos will be a nice balance.”

Boozie’s is arriving in a pair, but it could just be getting started.

“These will be the first two locations for Boozie’s,” Hollister says. “We are also considering different ideas like one that is more burgers and brats oriented — and another as more of a live music smokehouse in the future.”

The Fairview Boozie’s is expected to open first, followed by the transition of the Camp Bowie space, which should be complete later this fall.