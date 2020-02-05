Beloved Barbecue Food Truck Finds a Permanent Fort Worth Home — Brix Joins a Beer Buddy

Trevor Sales has only been in the game for about three years.

After a few years on the road as a food truck/trailer, Brix Barbecue is opening this weekend in a permanent Fort Worth location ― complete with a stylish Airstream trailer and patio seating, just off South Main. As far as Brix’s namesake and its smoker dubbed The Brisket Bomber ― both have some real teeth.

It all began in 2017, when Trevor Sales (aka Big T), got his first smoker as a birthday gift from his parents. Who knew it would turn into this?

Sales, who originally hails from the Chicago area, fell in love with Central Texas style barbecue after relocating to the Lone Star State a few years back. Once he received that one pivotal present, everything started to change. Let’s just say he wound up spending a lot of time perfecting his style of barbecue. Years later, Trevor Sales still smokes his meats low and slow.

That passion, became an obsession, which ultimately became a bona fide business. The influence of his ever-present, rescue dog ― a boxer-terrier mix named Brix ― led to a name change and rebrand. Brix Barbecue was born. Big T is pretty easy to spot, he rarely leaves home without his sidekick.

Brix Barbecue was a regular pop-up for a while last year at the former Americado on Berry Street (now The Moon), before landing in what has become the hippest part of town. For months now, Hop Fusion Ale Works has welcomed Sales and his barbecue fans.

In fact, if you key in Brix Barbecue’s new physical address, which is 218 Bryan Avenue, you might get lost. Sales suggests you use Hop Fusion’s address instead at 200 E. Broadway Avenue to route your trip. Brix Barbecue is set up permanently in the vacant lot just across the street.

Look for the Brisket Bomber painted with rows of sharp teeth (like a WWII bomber) and the 1971 Land Yacht Airstream trailer named Smoke Stream.

About that…

“If I could give a start-up one piece of advice, I would not suggest they purchase an Airstream to convert into a food truck,” Sales tells PaperCity Fort Worth. It took him about seven months to customize it. “There is not a single square corner in an Airstream. It took way too long and cost way too much,” Sales says.

The picnic table seating at Brix Barbecue will be topped off by a shade sail canopy very soon — definitely before summer, Sales assures.

Moist and lacquered brisket is Sales claim to fame, but a close second are his beef cheek tacos, topped with pickled onions and served with two sauces, a house salsa and a cream sauce.

With the Airstream set up to fry, he’ll be turning out another specialty of the house as well ― his Funkytown Hot Chicken.

“It’s my version of a Nashville hot chicken, with a twist. We are deep frying in beef tallow, thanks to ample brisket trimmings. It gives the chicken a beef butter flavor,” Sales says.

Another fried delicacy on the menu are the Brix Balls, featuring house made cheese chorizo, which is battered and panko crusted.

With Hop Fusion just a stone’s throw away, there is no need for a liquor license. Sales plans to give away cans of Hop Fusion for free (but don’t get greedy), and barbecue fans are in turn welcome to take their meal into the brewery for additional seating.

Brix is ready for its soft opening this Saturday, February 8 with a limited menu, and its grand opening will be set for the following Saturday, February 15. In fact, for now, Brix will only be open on Saturdays from 11 am until sell out. Sales will introduce Friday nights from 6 pm to 10 pm in coming weeks, adding wings, burgers and ribs.

“We are super pumped to get back to it, in our new permanent home,” Sales says.