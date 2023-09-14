Dominican Rum Brand Brugal 1888 Celebrates Its Texas Debut in Houston

Upon arrival, guests will be transported to founder Don Andrés Brugal’s Hill Country “home away from home” for a multi-space sensorial experience.

The celebration kicks off with a welcome drink that reenacts how Brugal Maestros would historically greet travelers once they arrived in the Dominican Republic.

A night of celebration, laughter, memories, and of course, the best rum in the world.

Houstonians have the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Brugal 1888 Double Aged Rum as it expands to Texas in a way like never before.

Summer may be winding down, but rum is always in season.

Summer may be winding down, but rum is always in season. And now, Houstonians have the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Brugal 1888 Double Aged Rum as it expands to Texas in a way like never before.

Brugal 1888 is a renowned, ultra-premium double-aged rum produced in the Dominican Republic that only recently expanded into Texas. To celebrate its Lone Star State debut, the brand is hosting a fabulous, opulent celebration of all things rum and the Dominican Republic at “Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal.”

Following a quick stint in Miami and New York City, the event is only popping up in three cities across Texas — San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.

From September 20 through 23 at The Manor House at The Houstonian Hotel, the immersive experience invites guests into the Brugal family’s version of a Dominican Hill Country retreat, where traditional Dominican culture meets warm Texas hospitality. Experiences begin at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm. RSVP is required for entry.

Upon arrival, guests will be transported to founder Don Andrés Brugal’s Hill Country “home away from home” for a multi-space sensorial experience. The celebration kicks off with a welcome drink that reenacts how Brugal Maestros would historically greet travelers once they arrived in the Dominican Republic.

Following the welcome drink is a journey into the magical aging warehouse for a sensory-driven, guided tasting session that brings to life the influence that Brugal’s hand-selected barrels have on the ultra-premium rum.

The evening concludes at La Reunion Intimate in the Salon Bar – a recreation of Don Andrés’ favorite spot in his home where family and friends alike would come together for one final toast. It’s sure to be a night of celebration, laughter, memories, and of course, the best rum in the world.

Let’s dive into what makes this rum so unique. The elegance and significance of Brugal 1888 dates back to its namesake – the 1800s. Settling in the Dominican Republic after journeying from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés Brugal founded Brugal in 1888 with his sons.

The family began by cultivating sugarcane and then moved to distilling rum, harnessing the warmth of the tropical sun to cask-age and imbue their spirit with rich complexity and flavor. Don Andrés set sail to share the very best of Dominican rum with the world, and each successive generation of Maestros has since followed in his footsteps. They mastered the nuanced art of cask selection and aging, which led to the brand’s signature double aging technique and use of ex-Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks.

For more than 135 years, each generation of Brugal family Maestros has had an essential role in carrying out the brand’s legacy and passion for rum-making. Just like her predecessors, the brand’s current rum master and fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, has dedicated herself to creating truly exceptional rums. She was recognized as the youngest female rum master in the world by the World Record Academy in 2015.

Brugal 1888 is produced via a double-aging process, which is unique for rum. It is first aged in ex-bourbon casks for up to eight years and is then extracted and given a new home in hand-selected, first-fill Oloroso Sherry casks. This process is what renders a phenomenal balance of smokiness and full mouth feel of Brugal 1888, which is difficult to replicate with any other rum in the world.

Through the nose, Brugal 1888 offers a refined sweetness of red and dried fruits, raisins, and dates, which complement a spicy woodiness with hints of cinnamon. On the palate, the liquid is well-rounded and smooth with body and character, with a perceived sweetness of toffee and vanilla balanced with peach, cocoa, and cloves. The aftertaste is remarkably long-lasting and elegant with a hint of honey. Brugal 1888 is the ideal rum to share with friends and family, present as a housewarming gift, or sip by the pool.

Cheers to Brugal 1888, and we’ll see you at “Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal.”