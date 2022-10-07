Inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s Dramatic Makeover — A Storied Bayou City Retreat Takes a New Step

The new Bush Suite at the Houstonian Hotel features memorabilia from George H.W. Bush presidential years. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The Houstonian Hotel's new entry, bar and patio. The new outdoor bar and patio is an addition to their restaurant Tribute. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

A view from afar, the outdoor seating area at the newly debuted members only eatery, The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The calming Breathe Studio at the Houstonian Club is the quiet space where you can take any one of six styles of yoga classes. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The updated Houstonian Club features an atrium area that once concealed the skylight above. Now revealed, the window bathes the space with sunlight. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The bathrooms were all renovated throughout the hotel. Here, the new suite's light filled baths are topped with marble double vanities, walk-in showers with soaker shower heads and lit mirrors. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The Houstonian Hotel also feature two-bedroom suite, like this one replete with a glass topped table by the floor-to-ceiling windows that grant you a view of the verdant bayou below. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

A peek inside the newly renovate room graded the "premier executive king" at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

Between spa appointments you can relax in the Trellis Spa Tranquility Room. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

Treat your fingers and toes to a mani-pedi at the recently renovated Trellis Spa Pedicure Vista Room. (Photo by Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

The designers of The Houstonian's improved Trellis Spa focused on bringing new bathing therapies out-of-doors in the new hot and cold soaking pools. (Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa)

Set upon 27 lush acres in a bucolic setting that feels far removed from the madding crowds of the nation’s fourth largest city and the rush of traffic that surrounds it, yet poised just 15 minutes from downtown, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has a brand-new look and feel. Unlike any other hotel property in Houston, the Houstonian is a place many Houstonians use weekly or even daily.

Memberships to its exclusive Houstonian Club have made it the tony see-and-be-seen place to break a sweat, while the facelift and recent reveal of its 26,500-square-foot Trellis Spa — the largest luxury spa in Texas — is a haven for those seeking to maintain their pristine visage with de rigueur facials, massages, manicures and pedicures.

Locally owned by a woman who sits at the helm of the Redstone Group and most notably shies away from the glare of the spotlight, her corporate entity has invested more than $70 million to reinvigorate the entire property. She entrusted her capable lieutenants — John Durie, president and chief executive officer of the Redstone Group, and Steve Fronterhouse, president of the hotel division — to oversee where and how the generous stipend was spent.

With a reputation to maintain, the powers that be do not believe in resting on their laurels. While the property was named Travel & Leisure’s No. 1 resort hotel in Texas this summer and is a long standing member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, many will recall it was notably home to the late former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara before and after his ascent to the highest office in the country.

A project as ambitious as a near-total renovation is often years in the making. Finding the perfect opportunity to tackle it is the challenge Durie and Fronterhouse faced. But the COVID pandemic opened the window and allowed them to hatch a well-organized timeline to complete the massive two-year construction project.

“This project goes further than renovation and expansion,” Fronterhouse notes. “To those of us that lead The Houstonian it means our staff has a healthy place to work and provide for their families, we can continue serving guests and members, and we have a luxury property that just gets better with time.”

Starting with the closing in February 2020 of The Trellis Spa, the renovation expanded its footprint by nearly 10,000 square feet — 6,500 of that outdoors. The Houstonian braintrust consulted with renowned spa designer Cary Collier, who worked to usher spa-goers outdoors by installing new soaking pools (two hot and one cold) as part of an innovative menu of bathing therapies.

In addition, Collier carved out a Zen mediation garden, private cabanas, fire pits and spaces meant to sit and sway in a cozy rocking chair.

Back inside, the spa team took the luxurious treatments to a new level. Purchasing what is considered the Rolls-Royce of spa equipment, The Trellis now features two new exclusive Gharieni treatment tables, which no other spa in America possesses, each with science and engineering at the forefront of their innovation. While designer Kay Lang is responsible for both the hotel’s and spa’s interior design, bringing the elements of nature into the calm enhanced aesthetic.

Check into the Houstonian Hotel for a restful staycation in the south wing, where the rooms have been refreshed (those in the north wing should be completed by the end of this year), and you’ll see that the property’s iconic oak tree has taken up roots in many of the new suites, too. (Including Suite 271, created as an homage to the Bushes replete with photo mementos of their time spent there.)

Inspired by photographer Mike Marvin’s photo of the property’s centuries-old oak, Lang recreated it in a glass black-and-white art tile and situated it over a generous soaking tub. The light-filled bathrooms have been expanded and are now classically appointed with marble flooring, double sink vanities and walk-in showers. Separated from the bath by an unobtrusive pocket door, the new two-room suites feature his and hers closets, cool gel-topped mattresses topped with breathable, moisture-wicking sheets, and leather sofas.

For decades The Houstonian has been the place where couples have come to tie the knot in front of a few dozen or a few hundred of their closest friends and family. Now the bride and her bridal party can reserve the new Pearl Suite, named for The Houstonian’s favorite pearl-wearing matron, the late Barbara Bush. Here, in an alcove off the new private Legacy Lounge and State Room, attendants can get hair and makeup ready before their trip down the aisle.

Checking into the Houstonian, whether for a weekend or an extended longterm stay, also grants you access to the Houstonian Club. It’s hard to believe now, but originally it was designed as an office building in 1978, in case the idea of a luxury health club didn’t take off it could easily be converted into office space.

Cher Harris, president of the club division, has overseen the dramatic overall of the fabled gym. Seventy percent of the facility was reimagined from the atrium — which previously concealed the soaring skylight which now bathes the area in natural light to the new restaurant dubbed The Kitchen. Upstairs a new indoor turf space called “Next Level” is where should you care to drag a huge tire across the floor or throw a weighty medicine ball around, you have the space to do it.

Meanwhile, adjoining it is the 20,000-square-foot workout area, equipped with every type of free weight, platforms with barbells, strength and cardio machines.

Yoga enthusiasts will appreciate the studio spaces fronted with a hushed vestibule in which to gather your things before you enter a beautiful new room devoted to nothing but the six styles of yoga taught here. In addition, a new area is dedicated to private lessons and specialty stretch classes with a wall of Stall bars, aerial silks suspended from the ceiling and soft cork flooring underfoot.

Fans of Pilates, like the yoga studio, have a space graced with floor-to-ceiling windows. With the popularity of Pilates reformer classes, the full-body workout, which focuses on the core principles of alignment, stability and breath, has a bigger, brighter place to practice. Coming soon, The Houstonian club’s new Recovery Suite will offer a range of treatments, from IV drips to cryotherapy to hyperbaric therapy to help athletes recover from their strenuous training.

Recently opening, just across from the sparkling glass box home to The Shop at the Houstonian is the new Kitchen restaurant. With the restaurant built for members and their guests, chef Marcus Hollander mans the range at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The food is what Fronterhouse describes as “Tex-Lex,” a combination of bold flavors inspired by the fare of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico. Healthful dishes like a gluten-free egg white frittata ($15) and the acai bowl ($12) with fresh fruit and house-made granola spread over acai sorbet, mix on a menu with indulgences like slow braised short ribs ($28) and truffle mac n’ cheese ($16).

“A project of this scope is unprecedented here, so our guests and members have a lot to be excited about,” Fronterhouse says. “The Houstonian was founded on the idea that you can work hard, play and stay healthy in one place.

“Here we are 42 years later and there is nothing like this place in Texas in terms of luxury, service and fitness amenities.”

You’ll find The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane.