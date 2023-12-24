Many tacos and sauces at Buena Vida Taqueria have a Latin spin.
Buena Vida – behold the 72-hour beef short rib at Buena Vida on South Main.
Buena Vida – addes pops of hot pink and turquoise to the décor.
Buena Vida – cocktails are made with frehs juices, purees and sour mixes.
Buena Vida – greenery hangs overhead and garage doors stand a the ready for good weather.
01
05

Many tacos and sauces at Buena Vida Taqueria have a Latin spin.

02
05

Behold the 72-hour beef short rib at Buena Vida on South Main.

03
05

Buena Vida adds pops of hot pink and turquoise to the décor.

04
05

At Buena Vida, cocktails are made with fresh juices, purees and sour mixes.

05
05

Greenery hangs overhead and garage doors stand a the ready for good weather.

Many tacos and sauces at Buena Vida Taqueria have a Latin spin.
Buena Vida – behold the 72-hour beef short rib at Buena Vida on South Main.
Buena Vida – addes pops of hot pink and turquoise to the décor.
Buena Vida – cocktails are made with frehs juices, purees and sour mixes.
Buena Vida – greenery hangs overhead and garage doors stand a the ready for good weather.
Restaurants / Openings

New Taco and Cocktail Haven Brings Late Night Power to Fort Worth’s South Main Village — Buena Vida Taqueria Brings a Latin Spin

Greenery Galore, an Outdoor Oasis and Traditional Tacos Await

BY // 12.24.23
Many tacos and sauces at Buena Vida Taqueria have a Latin spin.
Behold the 72-hour beef short rib at Buena Vida on South Main.
Buena Vida adds pops of hot pink and turquoise to the décor.
At Buena Vida, cocktails are made with fresh juices, purees and sour mixes.
Greenery hangs overhead and garage doors stand a the ready for good weather.
1
5

Many tacos and sauces at Buena Vida Taqueria have a Latin spin.

2
5

Behold the 72-hour beef short rib at Buena Vida on South Main.

3
5

Buena Vida adds pops of hot pink and turquoise to the décor.

4
5

At Buena Vida, cocktails are made with fresh juices, purees and sour mixes.

5
5

Greenery hangs overhead and garage doors stand a the ready for good weather.

Fort Worth’s South Main Village continues to expand, sucking up long-forgotten warehouses and breathing new life into this timeless downtown adjacent neighborhood. The area just added a new taco oasis. Buena Vida Taqueria is now open at 314 South Main, across the street from Hot Box Biscuit Club.

Chef and owner Alex Lines brought Buena Vida Taqueria to life. Lines is part of OTC Concepts, named for their first spot — the Off The Cuff sports bar in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood. OTC is also behind Pour Decisions pub and adult playground located in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row.

“We’re not Mexican, and we’re not Tex-Mex,” Alex Fines tells PaperCity Fort Worth of Buena Vida Taqueria. “My family is from El Salvador, Cuba, Spain and Mexico. So this is an ode to Latin cuisine.”

Buena Vida means “good life” in Spanish, and the interior of this new Fort Worth restaurant has plenty of greenery with pops of hot pink and turquoise. The patio is covered by sails and adds yet another amazing outdoor restaurant space to a neighborhood, which already includes Bearded Lady and the rooftop views at Tinie’s Mexican.

Buena Vida adds pops of hot pink and turquoise to its unique setting.
Buena Vida adds pops of hot pink and turquoise to its unique setting.

The Latin-infused menu of Buena Vida Taqueria holds a few surprises as well as hard-to-find specialties. The trompo pastor for instance, is roasted pork shoulder shaved right off the spit, served with pineapple, onion, radish and cilantro. So very traditional. So rare North of the border.

“I spent time with chefs in Mexico learning the architecture behind building the Trompo. It gives the perfect sear to the meat, cooking slowly all day with achiote, fresh pineapple, arbol and white vinegar,” Fines says. “For me, this is the only way to do it.”

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON

One of the chef’s personal favorite dishes on the menu is the pollo asado. Fines notes that it has the earthy flavors of Mexico combined with the citrusy Cuban style.

“It’s slow-smoked chicken thighs and legs that we baste with butter throughout the cooking process,” he says. “And it’s served with fresh cumin agave slaw, tequila pickled red onion,”

The Gringo is a puffy taco filled with seasoned ground beef. The Quesa Birria is melty Oaxaca cheese and slow-roasted barbacoa with a consume to dip. And the Quesa Camarron tacos are filled with Modelo beer battered shrimp and topped with a Cuban mojo crema.

At Buena Vida, cocktails are made with fresh juices, purees and sour mixes.
At Buena Vida, cocktails are made with fresh juices, purees and sour mixes.

All the drinks at Buena Vida are made from freshly squeezed juices, purees and sour mixes. Fines made sure the drink menu included a classic Cuban mojito, and notes that the Jarrito’s Spiked Icee has been popular. Its made from tequila, Jarrito’s soda, lime sour, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprit.

Taco Tuesday should fill the house with two tacos for $5 and $5 margaritas. Buena Vida also brings true late night hours, remaining open until 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays for takeout orders, which should make it popular after last call at the area’s bars.

Buena Vida is located at 2343 Oates Drive. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 am (the bar closes at 2am, but food remains available for takeout until 3 am).

Featured Events
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Curated Collection

Swipe
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
9308 Guernsey Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9308 Guernsey Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
9308 Guernsey Lane
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
4429 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4429 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,899,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4429 Colgate Avenue
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
6803 Kenwood Avenue
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6803 Kenwood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,989,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6803 Kenwood Avenue
6812 Hunters Glen
University Park
FOR SALE

6812 Hunters Glen
Dallas, TX

$16,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6812 Hunters Glen
3704 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3704 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3704 Marquette Street
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,449,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4309 Bryn Mawr Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X