New Taco and Cocktail Haven Brings Late Night Power to Fort Worth’s South Main Village — Buena Vida Taqueria Brings a Latin Spin

Fort Worth’s South Main Village continues to expand, sucking up long-forgotten warehouses and breathing new life into this timeless downtown adjacent neighborhood. The area just added a new taco oasis. Buena Vida Taqueria is now open at 314 South Main, across the street from Hot Box Biscuit Club.

Chef and owner Alex Lines brought Buena Vida Taqueria to life. Lines is part of OTC Concepts, named for their first spot — the Off The Cuff sports bar in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood. OTC is also behind Pour Decisions pub and adult playground located in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row.

“We’re not Mexican, and we’re not Tex-Mex,” Alex Fines tells PaperCity Fort Worth of Buena Vida Taqueria. “My family is from El Salvador, Cuba, Spain and Mexico. So this is an ode to Latin cuisine.”

Buena Vida means “good life” in Spanish, and the interior of this new Fort Worth restaurant has plenty of greenery with pops of hot pink and turquoise. The patio is covered by sails and adds yet another amazing outdoor restaurant space to a neighborhood, which already includes Bearded Lady and the rooftop views at Tinie’s Mexican.

The Latin-infused menu of Buena Vida Taqueria holds a few surprises as well as hard-to-find specialties. The trompo pastor for instance, is roasted pork shoulder shaved right off the spit, served with pineapple, onion, radish and cilantro. So very traditional. So rare North of the border.

“I spent time with chefs in Mexico learning the architecture behind building the Trompo. It gives the perfect sear to the meat, cooking slowly all day with achiote, fresh pineapple, arbol and white vinegar,” Fines says. “For me, this is the only way to do it.”

One of the chef’s personal favorite dishes on the menu is the pollo asado. Fines notes that it has the earthy flavors of Mexico combined with the citrusy Cuban style.

“It’s slow-smoked chicken thighs and legs that we baste with butter throughout the cooking process,” he says. “And it’s served with fresh cumin agave slaw, tequila pickled red onion,”

The Gringo is a puffy taco filled with seasoned ground beef. The Quesa Birria is melty Oaxaca cheese and slow-roasted barbacoa with a consume to dip. And the Quesa Camarron tacos are filled with Modelo beer battered shrimp and topped with a Cuban mojo crema.

All the drinks at Buena Vida are made from freshly squeezed juices, purees and sour mixes. Fines made sure the drink menu included a classic Cuban mojito, and notes that the Jarrito’s Spiked Icee has been popular. Its made from tequila, Jarrito’s soda, lime sour, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprit.

Taco Tuesday should fill the house with two tacos for $5 and $5 margaritas. Buena Vida also brings true late night hours, remaining open until 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays for takeout orders, which should make it popular after last call at the area’s bars.

Buena Vida is located at 2343 Oates Drive. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 am (the bar closes at 2am, but food remains available for takeout until 3 am).