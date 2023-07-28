One of The Woodlands Area’s Most Unique Restaurants Is a True Labor of Love — The Butler House Brings Worlds Together

The coconut shrimp appetizer at Butler House has a delicious sweet dipping sauce with just a hint of kick.

The Butler House's pantry houses important mementos — from small reproductions of buildings from Butler, Pennsylvania to a wedding photo of Bryan and Mariana, who got married at the property.

The flourless chocolate cake at The Butler House is dense, but well balanced by the fruit and white chocolate shavings.

The Butler House brings the best of Pennsylvania and Argentina together.

The pork osso bucco at The Butler The pork osso bucco at The Butler House is a hearty portion with fork tender pork and creamy polenta.

Lots of outdoor space with access to the bar makes The Butler House patio a great place for families.

The butler’s pantry is filled with tiny replicas of buildings from downtown Butler, Pennsylvania — population 13,000. Yes, The Butler House restaurant in Spring is a different type of place.

Butler native Bryan Frenchak and his wife Marina Silver, who is Argentinian by birth, have created a warm family-friendly restaurant on seven acres on Gosling Road. The Butler House reflects both Bryan and Marina. Outside, there is a jumbo screen that you can catch the Pittsburgh Steelers on and get a pierogi, and inside there is Marina’s own fine bone china for a real English tea service.

Both Bryan Frenchak and Marina Silver share a passion for giving back when they can, according to Butler House event manager Celeste Preston.

“One of the big things they support is mental health recovery, addiction recovery,” Preston says. “And when they were building this place, the stone was laid by people in recovery learning job skills.”

The same goes for the hand-crafted tables indoors.

Executive chef Jairo Ramirez, who began as a line cook more than five years ago at The Butler House, took the head reins about 18 months ago. Ramirez has been the driving force on menu updates every four to six months, keeping fresh produce and ingredient availability at the forefront of his choices.

One thing that doesn’t change is the depth of the menu. There are choices for everyone. Silver is pescatarian and gluten-free, so there are great seafood and fish selections available year-round. The Malbec short rib is a former Taste of the Town winner and a favorite for diners, but the pork osso bucco is a standout and the most popular dish at the restaurant. Served on a bed of polenta, finished with an ancho sauce, it’s a delicious, complex balance of textures and flavor.

Since this restaurant’s property is a former residence, there are more intimate areas for private dining and larger spaces too. The enclosed patio area seats 80 comfortably, but can be configured to hold up to 300 when combined with the outside turf area. Several couples have gotten married at The Butler House. Bridal showers, company events and holiday parties are regular happenings here.

“We’ve done quite a few galas for charities,” Preston says. “That’s something that the owners are very, very passionate about. We do a lot of happy hours. Last year we did 30 Christmas parties.”

An Unexpected Butler House Perk

You don’t have to wait for the holidays to get a head start on your shopping at this dining haven. The Butler House offers Veuve Clicquot for $50 a bottle and $15 by the glass. Preston says people order it by the case.

“They actually give us like a big discount,” she says. “It’s kind of one of our biggest draws — people like to buy cases for the holidays.”

Wine dinners are a big draw too. California’s Ackerman Family Vineyards had head winemaker Leo Tellez collaborate with Chef Ramirez last week for a special five course meal with wine pairings.

After Labor Day, Butler House will shift to its Fall menu, and roll out several new features — a new website for online ordering with a points club, and new specials for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Butler House is located at 23931 Gosling Road in Spring. The restaurant is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Wednesdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Reservations are available.