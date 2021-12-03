Canned Cocktails Get the Rock Star Treatment, Plenty of Texas Twists and Zero Proof Mingling

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is jumping on the canned cocktails bandwagon with a new spirits company dubbed Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. — and he has plenty of company. The first offerings from the legendary rocker will be a collection of ready-to-drink sparkling rum canned cocktails.

Made with Hagar’s Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum and sweetened with agave, these new canned cocktails are sold in four packs and come in four classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. The cocktails are now available in California, Nevada and Texas with more states coming soon.

Hagar is also hopping on the tour bus. He is coming to Fort Worth as part of his “A Toast To Texas” tour this Friday, December 3 at Billy Bob’s Texas, followed by stops in both San Antonio and Austin on Saturday and Monday respectively. Hagar will be rolling out the new drinks in the Lone Star State with his rock supergroup called Sammy Hagar & The Circle, which features fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

Maybe, they’ll play “I Can’t Drive 55.”

Fort Worth Whiskey Gets Canned

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon are also launching three canned cocktails, their first ready-to-drink canned cocktails. TX Whiskey Canned Cocktails will be available only in Texas. These canned concoctions even come with tasting notes.

First, there is TX Whiskey & Cola ― featuring natural flavor notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg spices with hints of sweet custard and rich vanilla. A classic has also been updated in TX Whiskey Ranch Water, which is made with whiskey rather than traditional tequila. It blends a French vanilla flavor with a juicy lime finish. Finally, there’s TX Whiskey & Sweet Tea — with notes of earthy black tea, citrusy lemon, soft vanilla and subtle Bartlett pear. It blends natural flavors of sweet orange honey, toffee, delicate bergamot and black tea leaves and brings a creamy vanilla finish.

“We wanted to create a versatile product that allows TX Whiskey fans to savor our cocktails without the hassle of mixing a drink,” TX Whiskey director of marketing Steve Gordon says in a statement.

TX Whiskey’s first lineup in the canned cocktails market includes Sweet Tea, Cola and Ranch Water.

Sliming Down Texas’ Favorite Cocktail

Launched in 2020 by Texas native Amelia Lettieri, RancH2O (pronounced Ranch Two Oh) serves up canned cocktails with real liquor mixed in four flavors: Ranch Water, Classic Marg, Vodka Soda with cranberry (so very seasonal) and Gin Fizz. It packs big taste into a convenient package that is small in calories.

Recognized as Texas’ version of a skinny margarita, ranch water has spread the state like wildfire in recent years. RancH2O’s Ranch Water canned cocktail is made with real premium tequila lime and soda water — and at only 7 percent alcohol it is a skinny success at only 150 calories. Who says you need stretchy pants to celebrate during the holidays?

RancH20 thinks it’s perfect weather to enjoy a Gin Fizz by the fire.

Ranch Water Inspired By Texas

A West Texas-based ranch water in a can called Lone River Ranch Water has found a fan base. Its soda based/hard seltzer set comes in Original, Rio Red Grapefruit, Spicy and Prickly Pear flavors. The Prickly Pear is only available in the variety pack.

These truly Texas-inspired flavors can be enjoyed as they are — or they can be spruced up for the holidays by creating festive cocktails with ranch water as the base. Add a splash of apple cider, a dash of cinnamon, or mix with cranberry juice to give these drinks a cheery twist.

Lone River Ranch Water – all dressed up for the holidays.

Ranch Rider Remains In The Saddle

Arriving early to the canned cocktail rodeo, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. was born in an Austin food truck and launched in 2019. Since then, it’s been riding high, and can now be found just about anywhere.

With four foundational blends, Ranch Rider keeps it simple. Its Ranch Water is just limes, reposado tequila and sparkling water, like you’d make at home. The Buck is its take on a mule, sans sugar, blending only vodka, sparkling, real ginger and lime. The Paloma is a Mexican classic with reposado, sparkling, seas salt and a citrus blend of fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime and orange. The Chilton is a West Texas favorite with vodka and lemon. Ranch Rider’s fifth and newest canned concoction is the Jalapeño Ranch Water, infusing some cold-pressed jalapeño juice.

Ranch Rider’s The Buck includes real ginger in this canned mule.

Add Some Jingle Minus The Booze

Not only is the zero proof lifestyle a growing trend, every good cocktail party and gathering needs to include alcohol free options these days. Now, there’s a new option that takes the guess work out of adding some flavorful zero-proof cocktails to your next shindig. Mingle Mocktails founder Laura Taylor doesn’t miss the alcohol and bets you won’t either.

These festive ready-to-drink sparkling libations are inspired by popular cocktails. They have everything their counterparts do, minus the booze and major calories. Mingle’s assortment comes in bottles or cans. They check all the boxes for those with dietary restrictions too. These drinks are gluten-free, vegan and Kosher, containing only 20 calories per four ounce serving.

There are five festive blends to choose from: the original Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule, or the Blood Orange Elderflower. All are handcrafted using only natural and organic ingredients including real fruit juices, organic cane sugar and botanical blends.

Canned cocktails have come a long way, baby. Perhaps it’s time to pop a top of your own.