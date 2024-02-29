CASE Cacao Pods (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Restaurants / Openings

New Chocolate Shop and Hidden Bar to Make Chocolate Drinks More Than a Novelty — CASE Chocolates Leans On Swiss Techniques in EaDo

A Houston Tech Entrepreneur Dips Into Something New

BY // 02.28.24
photography Dylan McEwan
Houstonian Casey McNeil, an entrepreneur in the tech space, is leaning on his creative muscles to create a new brand of liquor-filled artisan-style chocolates called CASE Chocolates. Soon to be based in a 900-square-foot storefront in EaDo at 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard, CASE Chocolates will adjoin a novel related chocolate-centered speakeasy, with both set to open this spring.

CASE Chocolates is reviving the lost art of starch casting, a Swiss technique perfected by Rudolph Sprungli, heir to the Swiss chocolate empire and head of the world-renowned Lindt & Sprüngli business for more than two decades.

“Chocolates and spirits are a perfect pairing, but the only options have been sort of novelties,” McNeil says. “We’re changing that by creating unique experiences and flavors that focus on high-quality ingredients. Cacao is more nuanced than wine, and we want to emphasize the unique flavors that different origins offer.

“The journey gets more exciting when people see how those flavors pair with different spirits and cocktails.”

McNeil, a University of Houston Bauer College of Business grad, found success early in his career within the energy realm when he co-founded REEcycle, a tech startup that recycles rare earth elements from electronic waste, as well as the B2B mobile device recycler Vendera. That caught the eyes of the editors at Forbes magazine, prompting McNeil’s inclusion  in the Forbes 30 under 30 (energy list) in 2015.

Unlike other chocolate candy producers that procure couverture chocolate from wholesale chocolatiers like Valrhona and Callebaut, McNeil and partner Janan Araujo-Siam are traversing the globe seeking out cacao farmers who will directly supply CASE Chocolates with the raw beans in which to conch and create couverture.

