Houston’s Farmers Market Lady — New M-K-T Sunset Market is Just the Latest Creation of Entrepreneur Casey Barbles

The M-K-T Sunset Market comes to life the third Thursday of each month with family-friendly fun on the menu.

The M-K-T Sunset Market comes to life the third Thursday of each month with family-friendly fun on the menu.

The M-K-T Sunset Market comes to life the third Thursday of each month with family-friendly fun on the menu.

Home grown flowers are among offerings from the 60 vendors who join the Rice Village Farmers Market, held the first and third Sunday of the month.

When Casey Barbles launched Heights Mercantile Farmers Market in 2019 after overcoming several debilitating and life-threatening health issues, she modestly assumed that would be it one farmers market once a month, perhaps forever. Two years later, the woman with a master’s degree in clinical and functional nutrition finds herself at the helm of a burgeoning market industry.

At the moment, the accidental entrepreneur has seven markets under her umbrella with plans for expansion. The next up is an artisan’s market at Bader Ranch in October during the Round Top fall antiques show.

On this mid-summer Thursday night, we meet up with Barbles on the patio of Da Gama Canteen while Barbles’ M-K-T Sunset Market was just getting underway and 35 merchants displaying their wares on the lawn between The Heights hike and bike trail and the back side of the fabulously contemporary new development. Chefs Evelyn Garcia and Jane Wilde had booths set up next to vendors selling artisanal crafts, clothing, jewelry, libations and food. There is live music, a playful mechanical shark for youngsters’ entertainment, face painting and ice cream — all delivered in a family-friendly mode.

Barbles opened this market at the behest of Radom Capital, eager during the pandemic to lure people to the new mixed-use center. They had seen that the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market was drawing a crowd at a time when most people were staying at home.

“People weren’t going out. They were afraid,” Barbles says. “I wanted to create something where families would feel safe to come and shop, eat and hang out with friends.”

This “feel good market,” she adds, doesn’t compete with her Heights Mercantile which is strictly a farmers market. Just as her Rice Village Farmers Market is strictly that as well. For the record, the two farmers markets operate under Barbles’ LLC The Informal Grub Markets.

She eventually partnered with Travis Denson in the formation of The Feel Good Group as the request for markets grew and grew. Following is a listing of her highly successful markets with all the important details.

Entrepreneur Casey Barbles has carved a niche for creating successful farmers markets and ‘feel good’ markets.

Casey Barbles’ Farmers Market Empire

Spring Branch Village Farmers Market, 8141 Long Point Road, runs from 9 am to 1 pm the second Saturday of each month and features more than 45 vendors plus entertainment for children. The upcoming market is this Saturday, August 14.

Memorial City Farmers + Feel Good Market, 1035 Gessner Road, runs 10 am to 2 pm, once a month and features more than 45 vendors plus entertainment for children. The upcoming market is this Sunday, August 15.

M-K-T Sunset Market, 600 N. Shepherd, runs 5 to 9 pm the third Thursday of the month with more than 40 vendors plus entertainment for children. You can visit it next Thursday, August 19.

Bering’s Farmers Market, 6102 Westheimer, features 20 vendors who bring their farm-to-market goods every Thursday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market, 714 Yale Street, hosts more than 60 vendors and is held from 9 am to 1 pm every second and fourth Sunday.

Rice Village Farmers Market, 2504 Amherst also features more than 60 vendors and is held the first and third Sunday of the month. Check it out this Sunday, August 15.