The limited edition Beau Joie Marchesa Bottle is dressed in 10,000 beads and crystals and hand embroidery.

Beau Joie partnered with Marchesa co-founder and creative director Georgina Chapman in designing the bottle.

The Beau Joie champagne is typically bottled in a distinctive armor of pure copper.

Marchesa is know for its stunning red carpet gowns and bridal gowns.

Marchese creativity extends across the fashion spectrum to include remarkable beaded sandals.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Champagne Bottles Like No Other Bring Bling to Another Level, Carry $599 Price Tag

Marchesa's Georgina Chapman Embraces Beads and Crystals in Luxe Life

BY // 01.28.20
The limited edition Beau Joie Marchesa Bottle is dressed in 10,000 beads and crystals and hand embroidery.

Beau Joie partnered with Marchesa co-founder and creative director Georgina Chapman in designing the bottle.

The Beau Joie champagne is typically bottled in a distinctive armor of pure copper.

Marchesa is know for its stunning red carpet gowns and bridal gowns.

Marchese creativity extends across the fashion spectrum to include remarkable beaded sandals.

A limited-edition champagne wrapped in a cloak of hand-beading and embroidery, echoing the design ouevre of one of the nation’s top fashion houses, could just be the perfect Valentine’s gift. It certainly is the most glamorous, short of diamonds from Harry Winston.

Marchesa co-founder and creative director, the alluring Georgina Chapman (ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein) has partnered with Brandis Deitelbaum, founder and creative force behind Beau Joie champagne, to design a champagne bottle like no other.

Marchesa, established in 2004, is known for its glam red carpet staples and dreamy wedding gowns and was a sure bet for a partnership with the ambitious Deitelbaum.

Together, the two entities have created the dazzling bottle which is covered in 10,000 beads and crystals.

“We took an in-depth journey through our archive, with a focus on our most iconic pieces,” Chapman said in a statement. “We were looking for elements that combine the two worlds of Marchesa and Beau Joie, with the objective of creating something uniquely beautiful.”

Only 1,100 of the dazzling bottles have been produced. They are available from the Beau Joie website and select specialty retailers (Southern Glazer’s in Texas). Beyond the bling, the bottles come in a beautifully crafted gift box and include a note from Chapman and Deitelbaum. Price tag: $599.

Fancy dressing is nothing new to the fledgling champagne brand. The three wines produced by the label — the Beau Brut, Beau Rosé, and Beau Sugar King — all come in customized bottles are encased in a pure copper, hand-crafted suit of armor, sure to stand out on the store shelves and said to keep the bubbly colder longer.

Gaining notoriety, Beau Joie was official champagne of the 2019 Breeder’s Cup and has a multi-year deal as the official champagne of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights.

