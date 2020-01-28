10 Best Things to do in Dallas — Super Bowl Watch Parties, Chinese New Year, and Celine Dion

The Statler's Scout has all sorts of games, like bowling.

A new exhibition at the DMA, My|gration, is celebrating its opening this Saturday.

Dallas-Fort Worth weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

Fabio Luisi Conducts Salome

Reserve your seats at Meyerson Symphony Center this weekend for Fabio Luisi’s Salome, Opera in Concert. (Luisi recently succeeded Jaap van Zweden as music director of Dallas Symphony Orchestra.) The Strauss opera chronicles the life of a depraved teenager who, after dancing with seven veils in exchange for the head of John the Baptist, ends up paying for her wish in a bigger way.

Shows will take place from Friday through Sunday and tickets start at $49.

Armin Van Buuren

This Friday evening, South Side Ballroom is presenting EDM extraordinaire Armin van Buuren. The Dutch, Grammy-nominated artist will perform alongside Ruben de Ronde. Since 2001, he’s also hosted A State of Trance, a weekly radio show which is broadcast to nearly 40 million listeners. Known for songs like “Repeat After Me” and “Waiting For The Night,” the DJ is recognized worldwide for his music. Tickets can be found on re-sale sites like Stub Hub for $57+.

Celebrate Chinese New Year at NorthPark Center.

Chinese New Year Festival

Celebrate the Year of the Rat at NorthPark Center with the Crow Museum of Asian Art’s Chinese New Year festival. On Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, the shopping center will be filled with free performances, art-inspired activities, giveaways, festive landscape displays, a Chinese New Year exhibition, and more for the holiday. From a Roaming Lion Dance and noodle pulling to photo booths and Chinese calligraphy, there’s something for the whole family.

My|gration

Head to the Dallas Museum of Art on Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm for the Opening Celebration for My|gration. A new exhibition in the Center for Creative Connections, the exhibition explores the migration of people, objects, and ideas through art from the DMA’s collection. To celebrate the new exhibit, the day will be filled with free, family-friendly activities like folktales from Toni Simmons, pompom making with GAIA Empowered Women, world music with Jamal Mohamed Trio, readings from Crossing the Line with Cry Havoc Theater Company, and Moving Reflections with C3 Visiting Artists.

Groundhog Day at the Arboretum

Visit the Dallas Arboretum from 6 am to 11 am on Super Bowl Sunday before your football festivities to watch Arboretum Annie (the Dallas attraction’s resident groundhog) decide Winter’s fate. Afterward, enjoy a complimentary coffee or hot chocolate, breakfast food vendor sales, and a screening of Groundhog Day. There will be two contests as well, one where students can write Annie’s proclamation and another where attendees can participate in the Groundhog Day Hat Contest. The event is free with paid garden admission or membership.

HERO Super Bowl Tailgate

Join Dallas’ biggest Super Bowl watch party at Hero in Victory Park this Sunday. For $50, enjoy the game on a 24 foot screen, an unlimited buffet with all of your fave tailgate foods, drink specials, samples and raffle prizes. Take a selfie at the Bumble selfie station to remember the big day. The event will take place from 4 pm to 11 pm and VIP tickets are also available for $100.

The Scout Bar in the Statler will have live music for entertainment while guests enjoy their many games and activities

Super Bowl LIV Watch Party at Scout

Another snazzy Super Bowl watch party is happening at The Statler‘s-own restaurant and gaming space, Scout. This party is free and features free bar games, food specials, and libations, including $5 well drinks, $5 draft beers, and half-price wine by the glass.

Electric Guest

Los Angeles-based indie band, Electric Guest, is coming to Deep Ellum’s Trees this Sunday. The band began their rise in 2012 when they released their debut album Mondo, which they followed up with Plural in 2017 and KIN in 2019. The two members, Asa Taccone and Matthew Compton, have worked with several big name artists like Portugal. The Man, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Cold War Kids. Tickets start at $17.

Singer, songwriter Sarah Jaffe.

Sarah Jaffe

Extend your weekend with a performance by Denton-native Sarah Jaffe at the Meyerson. This Monday, KXT 91.7 and Dallas Symphony Orchestra are welcoming the singer-songwriter to the stage for a “Constellation of Sorts.” At 7:30 pm, join Jaffe in a performance connecting her past and present through and with the people that helped her grow in between. For this night only, Jaffe will perform with her full band and special guests. Several Dallas Symphony musicians will also be featured. Tickets start at $16.

Celine Dion

The biggest performance of the month also lands on Monday, February 3. Multiple award-winning singer and performer Celine Dion will be making a stop in Dallas as part of her Courage World Tour. Tickets start at $60.50 to see Dion sing her iconic “My Heart Will Go On” at American Airlines Center.

