Fashion / Shopping

Zegna Moves Into a New Galleria Space, Giving Houston a Fresh Look at the Rolls-Royce of Menswear

A More Sophisticated Mall Life

BY // 01.11.21
After a decade of serving Houston’s discerning gents in one location in The Galleria, Ermenegildo Zegna has made a strategic move to another space in the mall with a design update that provides a refreshed and innovative perspective for the Italian luxury menswear brand.

Zegna joins other luxury brands that in recent years have taken a fresh approach to their Galleria boutiques, including DeBeers, Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford, just as the Galleria itself has undergone a sophisticated transformation. (The new Zegna shop is down the side hall from Prada.)

Designed by Zegna’s in-house architects, the fresh look speaks to a reverence for tradition as well as a course embracing contemporary esthetics. Consider the use of luxurious woods, metals and stones as key design materials. The boutique furnishings give a nod to 20th century design with four Cassini armchairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret, a Tato table designed by Ignazio Gardella (1951) flanked by Knoll Brno chairs designed by Mies van der Rohe (1930).

Zegna
Cassini armchairs and Knoll Brno chairs are among the modern design elements of the new Zegna boutique in The Galleria. (Photo ©kellidurham)

Ermenegildo Zegna launched his firm in 1910 with a wool mill in the Northern Italian town of Trivero from where he gave life to his vision of creating remarkable fabrics. Today, his son, Gildo Zegna, serves as CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

Since those early days, the family-owned group has become the world’s largest luxury menswear business with 18 freestanding boutiques in the United States, including in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, and space in prominent department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

The Men’s Suits Guide reports, “Descendants of the original creator Emenegildo, have this to say about their product line, ‘very classic tailoring, rich and supple fabrics, and obsessive attention to detail make Zegna the Rolls-Royce of menswear.’ ”

FERN FREEMAN

While the Houston boutique features the signature luxury leisurewear (think cashmere hoodies), modern tailoring, footwear, accessories and the made-to-measure experience, Zegna is keeping pace with the times by increasing its digital footprint. Linked to the Houston boutique are services that include virtual styling appointments, booking made-to-measure appointments, and orders for fast pickup in store.

