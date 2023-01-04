A view of the kitchen at last year’s Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal.
This year’s Chefs for Paws lineup of chefs include these talented toques. The dinner event kicks off at 5 pm on January 15 at The C. Baldwin Hotel.
To learn more about the Chefs for Paws fundraising dinner check out their website: https://www.chefsforpaws.com.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances

See the Lineup of Top Restaurant Stars

BY // 01.04.23
My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.

After their “freedom ride,” these pets receive important medical care and rehabilitation before they are transported to areas across the United States and Canada, where adoptable pets are in demand. Foster partners assist in placing them in their “furever” homes. To date, Rescued Pets Movement has saved more than 75,000 pets and counting since its inception in 2013.

To make all this happen, they rely on donations, foster volunteers and events like this always-sold-out Chefs For Paws dinner extravaganza. This year’s event starts at 5 pm on Sunday, January 15th with cocktails at The C. Baldwin Hotel (400 Dallas Street), followed by a seated dinner at 6 pm with some of Houston’s most notable chefs collaborating with one another to put out a multi-course meal.

These top toques include:

Alyssa Dole | LuLoo’s Day & Night

Sasha Grumman | Sasha’s Foccacia

Arash Kharat | Blood Bros BBQ, LuLoo’s Day & Night

Graham Laborde | Winnie’s

Tony Luhrman | El Topo

Bao Nguyen | Blood Bros BBQ

Paul Qui | Golfstrommen

Tim Reading | GJ Tavern

Krista Stone | C. Baldwin Hotel

“We are so grateful to all of the chefs and everyone who makes this event happen so that we can save more lives,” Rescued Pets Movement co-founder and CEO Cindy Perini says in a statement. “It’s been a rough year with record-setting fuel costs and ongoing challenges regarding the overwhelming need in Houston.

“Funds from this event will have a truly meaningful impact.”

Individual tickets for the dinner cost $250 each (which gets you a great swag bag, too), while sponsor tables range from $2,500 to $5,000. To be included and purchase tickets, click  here. For more details on RPM and information on becoming a short-term foster parent to a dog or cat in need, head here.

X